A place that may see an uptick in visitors in the future is one I would also like to see: the garden shed in which Edward Jenner gave the first vaccination to his gardener’s 8-year-old son in 1796. Millions of lives were likely saved by mass vaccination in the COVID-19 pandemic, so we thought it would be appropriate to honor the man who started it all and visit the place where it began.

Jenner was born on May 17, 1749, in Berkeley, a small town between Bristol and Gloucester in England. At age 14, Jenner was apprenticed to a surgeon for seven years, then he continued his training at St. George’s Hospital in London.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

