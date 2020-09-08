DICKINSON
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Elementary Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Silbernagel Elementary School, 4501 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dunbar Middle School, 2901 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hughes Elementary School, 11901 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Westwood Elementary School, 506 W. Edgewood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Cline Primary School, 505 Briarmeadow — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Friendswood Junior High School, 1000 Mansion Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Windsong Intermediate School, 2100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Atria Friendswood, 1310 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Wedgewood Elementary School, 4000 Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Los Patrones Fresh Mexican Cuisine, 4901 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection.
Kiddie Kampus, 4627 Ave. Q1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Smile & Learn Klubhouse, 6012 Ave. R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Lighthouse Charity Team, 6918 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
El Jardin Café, 413 24th St. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Taco Bell, 5701 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Henry’s Restaurant, 2823 Broadway — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Tacos Gabriel, mobile unit, 3020 Ave. Q, rear — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, 2120-A Postoffice St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Guiding Light Academy, 2910 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Nopalera Grill Galveston, 5001 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Gulf Health Care Center, 3702 Cove View Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, 5001 Ave. U — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Burnet Elementary School, 5501 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
HIGH ISLAND
High Island School, 2113 Sixth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
HITCHCOCK
Johnae’s Soul Food, 8735 state Highway 6, Suite B — Regular inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Cool Cow Creamery, mobile unit — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Johnson Community Center, 4102 Main St. — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
La Marque Elementary School, 1641 Magnolia — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Marque High School, 397 Duroux — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LEAGUE CITY
Starbucks Coffee Co., 2560 E. League City Parkway, Suite A — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Clear Creek High School, 2305 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Campbell Elementary School, 6605 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Clear Springs Culinary Arts Department, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Gilmore Elementary School, 3552 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bauerschlag Elementary School, 2051 Brittany Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Clear Creek Intermediate School, 2451 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Orchard Park at Victory Lakes, 2760 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 FM 518 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
League City Intermediate, 2588 Webster St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Hyde Elementary School, 3700 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Mossman Elementary School, 4050 Village Way — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Dickinson Independent School District Lobit Education Village, 1251 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
James Ross Elementary, 2401 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
League City Elementary School, 520 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ralph Parr Elementary School, 1315 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose — Regular inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEON
San Leon Elementary School, 2655 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe Seafood and Grill, 4233 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Wong’s Express, 12333 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Santa Fe Donuts, 11950 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
On The Way Food Mart, 15706 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
TEXAS CITY
St. John’s United Methodist, 8200 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
SK Quick Mart, 5904 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
