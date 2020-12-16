“We’re a nation hungry for more joy: Because we’re starving from a lack of gratitude.” — Brené Brown
Wow, that was fast. From ground zero in New York City in the spring to a vaccine ready to go out to millions this week. A few short months at “warp speed” made this miracle of biotechnology possible.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has had to steer in some tricky waters. In our litigious society, those in final decision-making power need to be sure that safety comes first, even if it requires a few extra days and fine-tooth combing of the research data. And more data will come in from ongoing studies and follow-up to those who’ve been vaccinated. This is responsible and safe public health science.
Many questions continue: the role of the vaccine for children, those 18 and younger who weren’t included in the initial clinical trials; the question of can someone who’s immunized still be an asymptomatic COVID carrier; are there rare but potentially fatal side effects such as noted in England but only for those who have other severe allergies and need to carry an epinephrine shot pen; and perhaps most important, is the immunity conferred by the vaccine lifelong, like a measles or shingles shot, or will we need to add it our annual vaccination for diseases like the flu?
That last bit troubles me as a family doctor because my colleagues and I struggle every year to convince our patients to get their flu shot. Flu still kills tens of thousands of Americans annually. It killed over 50 million worldwide in the last pandemic in 1918. Wartime conditions then spread it far and wide and allowed mutation into more fatal strains, which produced outcomes a lot like the cytokine storm killing COVID pneumonia patients.
Yet folks resist the flu vaccine with a variety of often misinformed beliefs. Flu vaccination among adults forlornly hangs in around 45 percent, children about 60 percent. Luckily, flu isn’t so frequently lethal as COVID.
Incredibly, anti-vax folks came out to the streets to protest a vaccine that hadn’t even been released yet. You would’ve thought they would give those hardworking scientists the benefit of the doubt. Think much?
COVID vaccines may cause soreness and headaches for a couple of days. In my estimate, it’s well worth it to protect against a condition that has ravaged millions across the globe.
We need as many people to vaccinate for COVID as possible. Seventy percent immunization rate is the projected needed number to provide herd immunity. Surveys have shown more than 60 percent of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves.
So, though there aren’t enough doses available for everyone just yet, there will be adequate supplies projected within the next 12 months. Don’t delay when your vulnerability/risk group list is called up to the head of the line. Get to your nearest hospital, clinic, pharmacy or even grocery store ASAP.
Get your COVID vaccine for your health, your family and the rest of us, too.
