In 1789, Ben Franklin wrote that there are only two predictable things in life — death and taxes. Of these two, taxes are predictable but, in most cases, predicting how long you’re likely to live has remained a mystery. Now a new study may pull back the curtain. Like many other medical breakthroughs, this presents some thorny situations and ethical issues.
Scientists in Germany and the Netherlands recently developed a blood test that was around 83 percent accurate at predicting the death of individuals in five to 10 years. This large study followed the health of more than 44,000 individuals. The participants ranged in age from 18 to 109, and the scientists tracked their health for up to 16 years.
Blood circulates throughout our bodies, so it can show us issues occurring anywhere. At your annual checkup, blood is drawn and tests run that give your physician a snapshot of your overall health. Among the many molecules that can be present are products of metabolism like fatty acids, chemicals that might signal inflammation and possible infection or cancer, and your fluid balance — all that would indicate how all your bodily systems are running, called your physiological state. It’s like plugging your car into the computer at the auto repair shop and getting the codes for problems.
The researchers were looking for molecules in the blood that could identify health issues, to try to predict death within five to 10 years. These molecules are called biomarkers. Testing for biomarkers is important for patients and their caregivers because they can show opportunities for lifestyle changes or treatments that could hopefully extend health and lifespan.
In this study, scientists assessed more than 200 molecules found in the blood. From this list, 14 were selected as most predictive of death in five to 10 years. The scientists created a biomarker scorecard for each patient listing the amounts of each of the 14 molecules in their blood, as well as other information such as gender. All of this information was plugged into a formula that the scientists developed, and they were able to assign a predictive score to each patient.
Using biomarkers to predict health states or death is not a new concept. Many of the molecules used in this study have been used individually as biomarkers before. However, this study was the first where they were all analyzed together. Combining all these biomarkers into one test is more reliable than a single test.
It would be wonderful to have an inexpensive predictive test for assessing long-term health (or death). If they see a problem, doctors can intervene to improve the patient’s health and extend their life.
There are also some problems that could arise. How would health insurers react if we could predict health issues? We imagine this could also affect the cost of your life insurance. Overall, we see this as a positive development that can be used to help people. We undoubtedly will have some interesting ethics conversations in the future.
