Making New Year’s resolutions is an important part of our culture and the celebration of new beginnings. Thousands of years ago, people celebrated the beginning of the growing season with promises of good behavior to the gods so they might have healthy crops and good fortune.
Making resolutions is easy. Keeping them is harder. Many resolutions — not people — fail because they aren’t the right resolutions. They’re too vague, they’re based on what someone else wants changed and, possibly the most important, there’s no realistic plan to achieve the resolution.
Resolutions need to be SMART. That is, they need to be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound. Specific means rather than saying, “I want to lose weight,” say “I want to lose 5 pounds in the next three months.”
Measurable is obvious with weight loss while other behaviors might need to be charted.
Achievable simply means taking small steps toward a big goal such as saving $1 a month instead of $100.
Relevant means the goal is set by the person making the resolution. This requires a process of thinking harder about what’s good for you, about changing structure of your habits.
Time-bound means being able to reach your goal in a realistic time frame. Frequently, this means having several smaller intermediate goals to make a habit for life.
Common to all ages, healthy resolutions include getting more sleep, exercise, eating healthy food and having less screen time. Resolutions need to be shared and age appropriate.
For small children, choose one or two of the following: I will brush my teeth at least twice a day; I will wash my hands after going to the bathroom and before eating; I will share my toys. Children ages 5 through 12 years old require a whole new set of more sophisticated resolutions, such as: I will wear my mask; I will eat healthier snacks; I will find an exercise that makes me happy.
Teenagers need to begin to make their own decisions about their goals. They’re in the process of assuming the management of their health and life decisions. Suggestions for teens to think about include: I will hang out with friends who bring me up, not drag me down; I will talk to my parents about everything; I will eat junk food in moderation and eat more fruit and vegetables.
And finally, some resolutions for parents: I will take a moment to say “I love you” to my children and give a hug at least once a day; I will limit my screen time; I will remain alert to things my child may not be telling me; I will teach my children to recycle paper, plastic and aluminum; I will spend more time talking and listening to my child.
Make your chart, record your progress and help them with their own charting or journal.
Happy, healthy New Year!
