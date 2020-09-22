I don’t know about you, but I’m a soundtrack of grunts and ahhhs when I get out of bed in the morning. One of the pains comes from my knee: I’ve had surgery to repair a meniscus damaged by years of wear and tear. While my meniscus was quickly repaired, the MRI and the arthroscope images revealed significant osteoarthritis.
Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease of joints, and it’s the most common form of arthritis. It can develop in any joint in the body, and it involves changes in the hyaline cartilage that lines the joint and subchondral bone. Osteoarthritis is a progressive disease that gets worse with time, and there are no cures.
Between 1996 and 2011, the incidence of knee cartilage damage almost tripled. The loss of this cushioning material makes bone rub on bone, and it can result in intense chronic pain. Eventually, those with affected knees many choose joint replacement. Knee replacement surgeries are expected to increase more than 80 percent by 2030. Because so many people suffer from osteoarthritis, this is an intense area of medical research.
One area that’s receiving much attention involves the use of stem cells. Joint researchers have begun using mesenchymal stem cells. Doctors take these stem cells from the patient’s fat tissue and bone marrow and then inject them into the knee where the cartilage is damaged. This seems like a good way to treat the injury, but most of the stem cells don’t stay at the damaged site.
Researchers have now found a way to keep the cells in the right place where they can grow and repair the cartilage. New research using microbots could be the answer. Microbots are microscopic “machines” that can respond to specific instructions to perform medical tasks.
In this case, microbots were developed to target and deliver stem cells capable of repairing damaged cartilage in the injured knee of a rabbit. To create the microbots, researchers used a chemical called PLGA to create a small sphere that looks like a soccer ball made of lattice.
These spheres are coated with a magnetic chemical called ferumoxytol and with chitosan, a chemical derived from shellfish: they’re magnetic and also biodegradable. Both these chemicals are nontoxic and already approved for human use. Stem cells enter the spheres through the lattice holes, and the microbots are ready to treat a knee.
I think you can see where this is going. A surgeon injects these microbots into injury sites. The patient wears a magnetic sleeve to keep the microbots and stem cells from drifting away. Ingenious.
Over time, the cells attach to the injury site and grow to repair the cartilage. The spheres are eventually biodegraded and removed from the body. In these experiments, the microbots stayed in place for three weeks, over which time significant healing was observed.
This simple technology is directly applicable to humans, and someday soon, osteoarthritis may involve an injection and wearing magnets to keep the healing stem cells in place.
