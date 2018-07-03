GALVESTON
The Women Living with Heart Disease Support Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in Room 2.268 of the Primary Care Pavilion at the University of Texas Medical Branch, 301 University Blvd.
Any woman living with heart disease is welcome.
For information, contact Sandy Yearout, sjy9352@yahoo.com or 832-798-8513.
TEXAS CITY
The Compassionate Friends of Galveston County will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The group provides a caring environment in which bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings can talk freely about emotions and experiences they are going through, and receive the understanding support of others who have “been there.”
For information, call 409-996-9440.
LEAGUE CITY
The Transition Plus peer support group will meet from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Life Center at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 Deke Slayton Highway.
The free meetings are open to all veterans, active duty, and immediate family members dealing with transition issues that may include PTSD, and emotional, personal, family and work issues.
Visit www.transitionplus.org or call 281-317-7335.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Galveston City WIC Clinic, 4700 Broadway, Suite F-102.
For information, call 409-763-7207.
NASSAU BAY
The Breast Friends Focus and Support Group will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 11 in the first floor radiation conference room of the MD Anderson Cancer Center on the Christus St. John campus, 18100 St. John Drive.
The group is open to the public.
Call Diana Vasquez, 713-745-2396.
WEBSTER
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center will offer a free informational seminar on its bariatric surgery program at 6 p.m. July 11 in the large conference room of the facility, 500 W. Medical Center Blvd.
To sign up, call 281-554-1680.
GALVESTON
The Galveston County Epilepsy Awareness Support Group will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 12 in the library of Odyssey Academy, 2412 61st St.
Contact Pat Cade, pcade@eftx.org, or 713-789-6295, Ext. 210 or 888-548-9716.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District’s Mother’s Milk Club will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 17 at the Texas City WIC Clinic, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B-101.
For information, call 409-949-3471.
LEAGUE CITY
The Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 17 at the University of Texas Medical Branch Specialty Care Center, 2240 Gulf Freeway.
The meeting is free and refreshments will be served.
Email Stella Turrubiate, scturrub@utmb.edu.
DICKINSON
There will be a free workshop on self-care from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 17 at Dominion Church at 6400 Calder Drive in Dickinson.
Sponsored by HGI Counseling, the event’s theme is “Santa Fe Resilience, After the Tragedy.”
For information, call 713-526-8390.
GALVESTON
The University of Texas Medical Branch Stroke Support Group for persons with stroke, their spouses, caregivers, and significant others, will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 in Suite 123 of the Primary Care Pavilion, 400 Harborside Drive.
The Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging will offer community resources.
For information, call 409-772-8834.
LEAGUE CITY
The public information committee of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 25 at the Bay Area Club, 2111 Webster St.
The group will be discussing how to inform the public better on what the group offers.
Call 409-877-1674 or 832-431-5639.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Chapter of Reconstruction of a Survivor breast cancer support group for survivors, family and caregivers will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 in the Davy Crockett Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
For information, email pat1019@gmail.com or wanda@roasurvivor.org, or call 713-741-4422.
GALVESTON
Caregiver Connection will meet from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Island Community Center, Suite B101, Sand Dollar Room, 4700 Broadway.
The group is for family caregivers of seniors and adults with special needs and dementia. Attendees are encouraged to take their lunches; dessert will be provided.
To RSVP for group, contact Michelle Sierpina, msierpin@utmb.edu or 409-763-5604.
For information, contact Alice Williams, alice@moody.org or 409-741-2538.
WEBSTER
The Clear Lake Stroke Support Group will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital, Searcy Auditorium, 502 W. Medical Center Blvd.
A social begins at 12:30 p.m.
Call 281-537-3541, 281-461-1631 or 409-599-7505 (afternoon).
GALVESTON
NAMI Gulf Coast will provide a family and individual support group for anyone affected by mental illness from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Trained facilitators will lead both group meetings in separate rooms.
Contact Jan Melis, jmelis@namigulfcoast.org or 281-585-3100 or 409-944-4328.
