DICKINSON
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 3, 1807 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Wendy’s, 124 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Subway, 1804 FM 646, Suite T — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
FRIENDSWOOD
Shell Food Mart, 4550 FM 2351 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rustika Café and Bakery, 1302 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Wok D’Lite, 202 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Whataburger, 214 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
Inn at the Waterpark, 2525 Jones Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Island Exxon, 8115 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 29.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Primos Café, 6701 Stewart Road, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
El Jardin Café, 413 24th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 26.
A&M Grocery/Butcher Shop, 1228 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Old Salty’s Cajun Seafood House & Grill, 711 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Big Amos, 2902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Jamaica Beach R.V. Park, 17200 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Seawall Groceries, 8910 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Tiki Food Mart, 200 Tiki Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
West End Marina General Store, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Walmart, retail store/bakery/deli, 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Walmart, retail grocery/meat departments, 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Gregory’s Gyros and Rotisseries, 1357 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Circle K, 1625 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Waffle House, 1803 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Subway, 2450 FM 2094, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marinas Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
The Goddard School, 2320 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 1335 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
H-E-B, seafood/meat/cooking connection departments, 2955 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Salata, 2515 Interstate 45 S., Suite 300 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite E — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Blue Dolphin, 423 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
The Learning Experience, 3821 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 1615 FM 646 W., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
TEXAS CITY
Boyd’s One Stop, 227 Dike Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Denny’s, 1201 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wrice BBQ, 601 6th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.