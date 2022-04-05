DICKINSON
Waffle House, 808 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
GALVESTON
Marble Slab Creamery, 2705 61st St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Aceituno’s Mexican Restaurant, 2709 Broadway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 16510 Termini San Luis Pass — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Quinta, 1402 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Jimmy John’s, 101 23rd St., Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Willie G’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 2100 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Galveston Citgo Stop, 4502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brother & Sister Catering, 3104 Ave. D — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mi Abuelita’s Homestyle Mexican Restaurant, 1728 45th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
JAMAICA BEACH
Way West Grill, 16708 Termini San Luis Pass, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
KEMAH
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LA MARQUE
Snow King, 1310 Cedar Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Snowie No. 1, mobile unit, 1121 Morning Creek Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Snowie No. 2, mobile unit, 1121 Morning Creek Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
El Centinela Mexican Restaurant, 104 state Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 2456 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, deli/bakery department, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Randalls, meat department, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Cat Corner, 101 E. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Hometown Heroes Kitchen and Concession, 1001 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jimmy Changa’s, 2504 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Randalls, grocery department, 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walmart Fuel Station, 2631 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
South Shore Grille, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite F — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Orient Café, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Le Petit Paris, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
McDonald’s inside Walmart, 1701 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Walgreens, 2585 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bahama Bucks, 1355 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
SAN LEON
Taqueria Potosina, mobile unit, FM 646 E. 18th St. Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Fresh OG’s, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 27.
6th St. Garage Bar & Grill, 522 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pallet & Bar Grill, 701 6th St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 5204 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Taqueria El Jaliciense, 2013 10th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Dollar General, 2610 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Popeye’s, 3315 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 430-A state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Wingstop, 3401 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Springhill Suites by Marriott, 13202 Outlet Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
M&M Food Store, 1834 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sunrise Foodmart, 1331 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Papa John’s, 3319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
