We recently attended the 100th birthday celebration of a lively, sparkly, engaging community member, a “Born-on-the-Island” Galveston gal.
The celebration made us wonder what does it take to live 100 years, how many people do it, or how many even want to?
The honoree centenarian herself cheerfully admitted she “had no clue!”
The “Blue Zones” is a book that explores lessons for living longer from those who have. It turns out certain areas because of geography, climate, population type, cultural practice, genetics and other unidentifiable factors tended to generate the longest-lived people on the planet. Some of these so-called Blue Zones include Okinawa, Sardinia, Costa Rica and Loma Linda, California. Galveston wasn’t mentioned, as our population tends to die at about the average rate and age, or perhaps even a bit faster because of the presence of a large medical center at the University of Texas Medical Branch that attracts some of the sickest to our island.
The book concludes with advice on creating your own personal Blue Zones, even if you don’t inhabit one of those mystical, life-lengthening places. Tips include how to move, think, eat, build social relationships and more.
Here’s the list, though we emphasize that there’s no “right” way. The nonagenarians and centenarians we’ve met all had different paths and processes. These are the ones the author extracted from his research and interviews of Blue Zone inhabitants:
Keep moving; cut calories; eat more plants; drink red wine in moderation; purpose now — take time to see the big picture; take steps to relieve stress; participate in a spiritual community; loved ones first — make family a priority; and right tribe — surround yourself with Blue Zone-minded people.
“The Nature Fix,” by Florence Williams, offers another resource for improving quality of life at any age while helping meet many of the criteria above. The author cites research underway at London’s School of Economics including millions of study subjects worldwide. George MacKerron, leading the study at mappiness.com, continues to see that “study participants are significantly and substantially happier” when outdoors in green spaces and natural habitats. Not surprisingly, coastal environments elicited the highest level of joy when in nature. Walking on the beach, visiting Galveston Island State Park or Moody Gardens’ Aquarium and Rainforest exhibits offer close-by nature experiences. Just sitting in your own backyard bird watching, observing butterfly migrations or savoring ever-changing cloud formations reconnects us with nature.
Finally, Drs. Kristin Neff and Christopher Germer’s book “The Mindful Self-Compassion Workbook” reminds us to practice three essential steps to developing the strength to survive:
• Practice self-kindness;
• Recognize and accept our humanity; and
• Incorporate mindfulness daily.
As we age, we face the vast variety of life challenges and joys, the ups and downs of simply being human. The exercises, practices and techniques in this book offer easy, practical coping techniques to improve life now, whether or not you aspire to live to 100 glorious years.
