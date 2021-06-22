For younger children, drownings (about 1,000 deaths per year) and unintentional gunshots (about 3,000 firearm-related injuries) are the most common accidents.
Children ages 0 to 4 years old and adolescent boys are at the highest risk of drowning. Young children are most likely to drown in the bathtub or after accidentally falling into the water. Unlike the movies, drowning children rarely thrash about, but rather slip quietly under the surface of the water. Drowning is silent and only takes a minute. Some sources say 20 seconds.
Statistics show that our national approach to drowning prevention is failing. While such important prevention methods such as carefully creating barriers to the access to water and careful supervision by adults, younger children continue to drown.
Drowning is a complicated phenomenon with a multitude of possible causes making prevention difficult. It has been thought that teaching people to swim is one of the most important drowning prevention skills. Experts, however, mostly agree that most children are ready for swim lesson by age 4, which is long after the highest risk age for drowning.
Recently, researchers have started recommending the concept of swimming ability be replaced by a larger concept of water competence.
Water competence includes the idea that toddlers, those most at risk for drowning, can be taught to roll, float and survive. Infant Swimming Resource is a controversial program started in 1966 that teaches survival swimming. Infants and toddlers learn to roll over on their backs, float and breathe and then roll back to swim to safety.
The American Academy of Pediatrics hasn’t endorsed the Infant Swimming Resource method as it lacks studies published in peer-reviewed journals.
Most swim programs teach younger children not to be afraid of water. A mother of an 18-month-old who drowned is quoted saying, “I encouraged Levi to believe that water is fun. We don’t stand in the street or busy parking lots and eagerly proclaim to our impressionable toddlers, ‘Come on in, the traffic is fine.’
“We don’t encourage our children to play with real guns in an effort to make them comfortable around firearms,” she said. “Yet, this is exactly what we do with water, a substance just as deadly as streets, parking lots and guns.”
Flotation devices absolutely have their place in water safety, but encouraging a young child to jump into your arms in a pool with a flotation device can teach them that it’s safe and fun to enter and submerge themselves in water. In the absence of adult supervision and the flotation device, however, water can kill them.
Prevention of drowning still includes all those efforts to make access to water difficult, knowing water safety skills, close consistent adult supervision and knowing that bath water and puddles are dangerous. Water competency teaches survivor skills and a respect for water. Remember, it only takes a minute.
