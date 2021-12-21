William Shakespeare wrote the following: “Sleep that knits up the ravell’d sleeve of care. The death of each day’s life, sore labour’s bath, balm of hurt minds, great nature’s second course, chief nourisher in life’s feast.”
Shakespeare seems to express what every parent knows. Lack of sleep is harmful for parents and children. Sleep is necessary to have the strength to face the day and to enjoy it.
Holidays are demanding and frequently disruptive of family routines, which can result in less sleep. Bedtime routines are necessary in helping children — and their parents — sleep better at night. Babies don’t have regular sleep cycles until about 6 months of age.
While newborns sleep about 16 to 17 hours a day, they may only sleep one to two hours at a time. As babies get older they need less sleep, but each baby has different sleep needs. It’s normal for a 6-month-old to wake up during the night but go back to sleep after a few minutes.
Healthychildren.org has some suggestions that may help your baby sleep better at night. If you need to change or feed your baby during the night try to be as calm and quiet as possible, so the baby isn’t stimulated or wakened too much. Talking or playing with the baby during the day will help lengthen the awake time during the day and help with longer sleep times during the night.
Putting the baby in the bed while drowsy, but not yet asleep, will help the baby go back to sleep if they wake up during the night. If the baby wakes up during the night, wait a few minutes before responding to see if they fall back to sleep on their own.
If they continue to cry, check on them, but don’t turn on the light, play with them or pick them up. If they’re unable to settle down, consider what else might bother them such as being hungry, wet or soiled or feverish and not feeling well.
Toddlers can be difficult as they often resist sleep, especially when others are still awake. This can be particularly difficult during holiday excitement. How to help a toddler develop good sleep habits is to help them understand it’ll soon be time to go to sleep. Use this time to read a story, listen to quiet music and/or give them a warm bath. Active play/devices may make them too excited to go to sleep.
Bedtime should be the same time every night as this helps the child know what to expect and develop healthy sleep patterns. Favorite blankets or toys may help, but make sure they’re safe and not a choking risk. Before bedtime make sure that, if necessary, they have had their drink of water, the light is left on or the door left open, so these things aren’t used to avoid going to sleep at bedtime.
Parents, remember what Shakespeare said; sleep well and happy holidays.
