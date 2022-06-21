Health Inspections Michael A. Smith Michael A. Smith Editor Author email Jun 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRYSTAL BEACHCrystal Beach Café, 1923 state Highway 87, Suite 200 — Opening/New Permit Inspection. No demerits.Aloha Fresh, 2120 state Highway 87 — Opening/New Permit Inspection, Mobile unit. No demerits.DICKINSONMr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 220 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7FRIENDSWOODPelican Breakfast & Lunch, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening/New Permit Inspection. No demerits.GALVESTONGolden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., Complaint Investigation. Demerit Score: 1Golden Corral 6200, Seawall Blvd., Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8Los Patrones Fresh Mexican Cuisine, 4901 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6Panda Express-D6887, 6027 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2Starbucks Coffee No. 10412, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.The San Luis Hotel , 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection, Restaurant/Bar, Steak House. Demerit Score: 8Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 42Snowflake Donut, 3011 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9Elks Lodge No 126, 1518 23rd St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2Salsa's, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10Gloria's La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 20Allen's Kitchen, 3701 Winnie St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7LEAGUE CITYSarah's Sweets & Flower Shoppe, 2220 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4Timewise Food Store No. 205, 104 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11Wingstop, 190 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5Starbucks Coffee Co. No.6501, 2454 FM 2094 S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2Crafty Crab, 112 Gulf Freeway N. — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit Score: 12League City United Methodist Church-Creative Corners School, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.7-Eleven Convenience Store No. 41665H, 1410 W Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9TEXAS CITYChick-Fil-A No. 04022, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.Circle K No. 2742271, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6Taco Bell No. 18721, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9 