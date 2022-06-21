CRYSTAL BEACH

Crystal Beach Café, 1923 state Highway 87, Suite 200 — Opening/New Permit Inspection. No demerits.

Aloha Fresh, 2120 state Highway 87 — Opening/New Permit Inspection, Mobile unit. No demerits.

DICKINSON

Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 220 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7

FRIENDSWOOD

Pelican Breakfast & Lunch, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening/New Permit Inspection. No demerits.

GALVESTON

Golden Corral, 6200 Seawall Blvd., Complaint Investigation. Demerit Score: 1

Golden Corral 6200, Seawall Blvd., Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8

Los Patrones Fresh Mexican Cuisine, 4901 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6

Panda Express-D6887, 6027 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2

Starbucks Coffee No. 10412, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.

The San Luis Hotel , 5222 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection, Restaurant/Bar, Steak House. Demerit Score: 8

Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 42

Snowflake Donut, 3011 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9

Elks Lodge No 126, 1518 23rd St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2

Salsa's, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10

Gloria's La Estacion, 2428 Ball St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 20

Allen's Kitchen, 3701 Winnie St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7

LEAGUE CITY

Sarah's Sweets & Flower Shoppe, 2220 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4

Timewise Food Store No. 205, 104 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11

Wingstop, 190 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5

Starbucks Coffee Co. No.6501, 2454 FM 2094 S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2

Crafty Crab, 112 Gulf Freeway N. — Change of Ownership Inspection. Demerit Score: 12

League City United Methodist Church-Creative Corners School, 1601 League City Parkway W. — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.

7-Eleven Convenience Store No. 41665H, 1410 W Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4

Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9

TEXAS CITY

Chick-Fil-A No. 04022, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. No Demerits.

Circle K No. 2742271, 2501 25th Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6

Taco Bell No. 18721, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription