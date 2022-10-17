• Galveston County Health District inspection reports for Oct. 2 through Oct. 8.
BACLIFF
La Mejor Meat market, 942 Grand Ave. — Follow-up Inspection/Meat market. Demerit Score: 5
DICKINSON
Viva Mexico Super Taco, 5206 Winding Brook Drive — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, 215 FM 517 E — Regular Inspection/Food pantry. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
Coastal Pizza. 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Pelican Breakfast & Lunch, 802 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Smoothie King, 140 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Starbucks Coffee No. 7955, 107 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Papa John’s Pizza, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite A — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
GALVESTON
Domino’s Pizza No. 9283, 2108 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 9
Schlotzsky’s Deli. 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 230 — Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Union Public House, 114 20th St. — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Dawn Donuts, 706 Holiday Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Safari Beach Co., 910 Ave. M — Regular Inspection/Bar. Demerit Score: 12
The Wet Whistle, 21502 San Luis Pass Road — Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
The Pointe, 4161 Pointe West Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
HITCHCOCK
Sizzling Pots and Pans, 7406 McArthur St. — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Cool Cow Creamery, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite No. 111 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Saltgrass Steak House, 215 Kipp Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
The Pizza Oven, 10 Kemah Boardwalk, Suite W — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Bayside Grille, 10 Waterfront, Suite F — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
LA MARQUE
Taco Bell No. 31796, 3020 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
McDonald’s No. 17796, 2300 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
America’s Best Value Inn & Suites, 5201 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 5
Dear Donut Man, 5291 FM 2004, Suite C — Regular Inspection/Doughnut shop. Demerit Score: 4
LEAGUE CITY
H-E-B No. 69, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Meat, seafood, cooking. Demerit Score: 2
H-E-B No. 69, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Retail, produce, bakery. Demerit Score: 9
H-E-B No. 69, 2755 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Deli & cafe. Demerit Score: 1
Sonic Drive-In No. 6541, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Fast food. Demerit Score: 5
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Pizza King, 103 Davis Road, Suite F — Regular Inspection/Pizza delivery shop. Demerit Score: 10
Burger King No. 105, 4898 W Main St. — Regular Inspection/Fast food restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
La Famosa, 351 FM 646 — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 2
Wingstop, 190 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Popeye’s No. 75, 1153 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Fast food. Demerit Score: 2
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Le Petit Paris, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Craft 96 Driveaught House + Kitchen, 2575 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 10
Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2555 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Kiddie Academy League City, 1820 Butler Road — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEON
Taqueria Las Comadres, 2490 Broadway St. — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 3
TEXAS CITY
Basil Ying House, 2820 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway E. — Regular Inspection Demerit Score: 11
Church’s Chicken No. 1490, 2303 25th Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
Chopz & Thingz, 3517 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Subway No. 14998, 5204 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Subway No. 53651, 430 state Highway 146 N. — Regular Inspection/Fast food. Demerit Score: 1
Subway, 2920 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Brick and Spoon, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1134 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 13
Wendy’s, 2805 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Mod Pizza, 3402 Palmer Highway, Suite A — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
Casa Fiesta Bar & Grill, 3121 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 18
La Gardenia, 210 6th St. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Silvia’s Mexican Grill, 1900 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
The Rio at Mainland Center, 1011 Mainland Center Drive — Regular Inspection/Nursing home. Demerit Score: 13
• Galveston County Health District inspection reports for Oct. 9 through Oct. 15.
BACLIFF
Taqueria El Taquito, 3203 Charles St. — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Chili’s Grill & Bar, 225 FM 2094 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
DICKINSON
Tacos Lokoz, 2815 California St., No. 13 — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 3
FRIENDSWOOD
Subway No. 2386, 104 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Shirley’s Donuts & Kolaches, 110 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular Inspection/Doughnut shop. Demerit Score: 2
GALVESTON
Grand Galvez Hotel & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection/East bar. Demerit Score: 3
Grand Galvez Hotel & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Founders bar. Demerit Score: 2
Grand Galvez Hotel & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Music Hall bar. No demerits.
Grand Galvez Hotel & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Monarch restaurant. Demerit Score: 3
Grand Galvez Hotel & Spa, 2024 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection/Kitchen. Demerit Score: 12
Schlotzsky’s Deli, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 230 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Chili’s Galveston No. 1226, 500 Seawall Blvd., No. 100 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
El Jefe Mexican Food, 5523 Ave. Q — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Katies Seafood House, 2000 Wharf Road — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 10
Subway Sandwiches No. 10170, 2302 61st St., Suite A — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
McDonald’s No. 7965, 2912 61st St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
America’s Kitchen, 500 Harborside Drive— Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Flip Flops Beach Bar and Grill, 731 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. No demerits.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Mama Teresa’s Flying Pizza, 416 21st St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
The Corner Pocket, 5227 Ave. S — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Axecade, 2217 Strand — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
International House of Pancakes ,5228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 10
Old Moon Deli, 408 23rd St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Breakfast buffet. Demerit Score: 4
Pattycakes Bakery, 704 14th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Leon’s World’s Finest In & Out BBQ, 5427 Broadway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 27
Roger Produce, 1817 61st St. — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. No demerits.
Brite Beginnings Child Care, 1914 45th St. — Regular Inspection/Child-care center. Demerit Score: 1
HIGH ISLAND
Gulfway Motel and Restaurant, 1365 state Highway 124 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 10
HITCHCOCK
The Bestaco, 7111 Renaud St. — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 2
Simplee Smokin, 8735 state Highway 6, Suite B — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Subway, 6731 Main St., Suite B — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
KEMAH
Molly’s Pub, 400 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection Demerit Score: 4
Tookie’s Hamburgers, 406 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 4
Sonic Drive-In No. 4931, 1355 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 1
Dan’s Pizza & Beer Deck, 800 Bradford Ave. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 5
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Kwik Stop, 602 Cedar St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
La Marque Food Mart, 1827 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Regular Inspection/Bar. No demerits
Panda Express No. 2841, 6602 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Fast food. Demerit Score: 2
Cedar Kids Learning Center, 1918 Cedar St. — Regular Inspection/ Childcare. Demerit Score: 4
Kidz Paradize Childcare, 1315 First St. — Regular Inspection/Childcare. No demerits.
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
The Castle Childcare Center, 1012 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection/Childcare. Demerit Score: 2
LEAGUE CITY
Fiona Bakery, 103 E. Davis Road, Suite E — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 8
The Nutrition Fix 194-D3 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Smoothie bar. Demerit Score: 7
Kristin Donut, 3003 League City Parkway, Suite C — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 9
Sonic No. 4028, 2311 FM 518 E. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
CVS No. 5519, 1295 E. League City Parkway. Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Hap’s Cajun Meats & Market, 902 Main Street — Opening New Permit Inspection/Grocery store. No demerits.
Pho Barr, 2251 FM 646, Suite 100-I — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Starbucks Coffee Co. No. 20144, 2560 E. League City Parkway, Suite A — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 2586 League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Chick-fil-A, 2805 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Buc-ee’s No. 23, 1702 League City Parkway — Regular Inspection Demerit Score: 4
Kroger Grocery Store No. 734, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular Inspection/Grocery & produce. Demerit Score: 2
Kroger Grocery Store No. 734, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular Inspection/Deli & bakery. Demerit Score: 12
Kroger Grocery Store No. 734, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular Inspection/Meat & seafood. Demerit Score: 2
Japanese Food Express, 250 FM 270 S. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Kroger Grocery Store No. 398, 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Deli & bakery. Demerit Score: 3
Kroger Grocery Store No. 398 , 2750 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Meat & seafood. Demerit Score: 4
Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 3681, 2760 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Chicken Express, 1806 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour, 3000 Invincible Circle — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Jack in the Box No. 3666, 1908 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Kabuki Japanese Grill and Sushi Bar, 2525 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 16
Lilly Seafood Restaurant, 3003 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
TEXAS CITY
H-E-B Grocery No. 662, 3502 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Kroger No. 108, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Deli. Demerit Score: 12
Kroger No. 108, 3541 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection/Meat Department. Demerit Score: 8
Bag O’ Crab, 3506 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 17
Dollar General No. 15626, 2610 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Texas City, 3000 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Baytown Seafood, 3501 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 9
Food King No. 7, 915 6th St. N. — Regular Inspection/Deli & bakery. Demerit Score: 2
Food King No. 7, 915 6th St. N. — Regular Inspection/Meat department. Demerit Score: 5
Texas Avenue Gas, 1130 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
TIKI ISLAND
Star BBQ, 333 Jones Lake Road — Regular Inspection/Mobile unit. Demerit Score: 6
