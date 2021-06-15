What if you could get a vaccine to eliminate cancer and keep it from returning? That could be a real game changer. A new anti-cancer vaccine is moving into phase 1 clinical testing after results in animal testing showed it to be 90 percent effective and safe.
A huge advancement in treating cancer was the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors, which prevent cancer cells from evading the body’s immune response. J.P. Alison and T. Honjo received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for this work.
Immune checkpoints are part of the immune response that prevents your body from attacking and killing healthy cells. Immune cells called T cells have checkpoint proteins on their surfaces. When T cells find cells with a complementary checkpoint protein on their surfaces, the T cell doesn’t attack. The complimentary protein tells the T cell that the cell is healthy. If tumor cells have these proteins on their surface, the T cells that would normally attack the cancer leave it alone.
These new immune checkpoint inhibitors block the interactions of these proteins, and they prevent the signals that turn off the T cells. This means the T cells are free to kill cancer cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitors have been approved for the treatment of a variety of cancers including in the breast, bladder, cervix, colon, head and neck, liver and many others.
Immune checkpoint inhibitor drugs are Keytruda and Opdivo, which are monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonals are made in a laboratory and act like the antibodies the body’s own immune system makes against foreign invaders like microbial pathogens. These monoclonal antibodies bind to part of the checkpoint protein called an epitope, and they allow the body’s own immune system to fight off cancers.
Monoclonal antibodies have several issues. About 60 to 70 percent of cancer patients are resistant to this therapy or become resistant to it over time. Other issues include poor tissue penetrance, weak binding to cancers, they bind to only one epitope and they’re expensive.
A new vaccine called PD1-Vaxx, developed by researchers from Ohio State University, triggers a broader response, stimulating the production of polyclonal antibodies.
Polyclonal antibodies are a collection of molecules that bind to many epitopes on a protein rather than just the one epitope that monoclonal antibodies bind to. The vaccine was created by linking a small piece of the checkpoint protein to part of a measles virus protein.
Together, these two proteins activate a more robust and complete immune response. This also could produce immune memory that retains anti-tumor activity, potentially for life. In an animal model of human colon cancer, PD1-Vaxx was used in combination with another immunotherapy and was found to be 90 percent effective with no ill effects.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved PD1-Vaxx for a phase I clinical trial enrolling people with non-small cell lung cancer. A similar phase I trial also has been approved in Australia. Fingers crossed the new vaccine proves to be safe and effective, so we’ll have one more option against cancers.
