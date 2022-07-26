Galveston County Health District inspections for July 17 through July 23.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Skipper’s Café, 1026 FM 2094 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Big Store, 2385 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Steve’s Landing, 1290 Bay Vue Road — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Crystal Stop LLC, 1366 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 11
DICKINSON
Bay Colony Children’s House, 689 FM 517 W., Suite 500 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
La Tulteca Tortillerra Taqueria, 1827 FM 517 E. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 4
Mcdonald’s No. 6174, 3706 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Fast food. Demerit Score: 2
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular Inspection/Daycare center. No demerits.
FRIENDSWOOD
La Escondida Mexican Grill, 400 W. Parkwood Ave., Suit 124 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
Shipley Do-Nuts, 212 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite D — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Main Squeeze Juice Company, 1501 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 103 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Sam’s Market Place, 8227 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 18
Koala Kare Day Care Center, 602 25th St. — Regular Inspection/Daycare center. No demerits.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2801 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Whataburger No. 490, 528 University Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Fast-food restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Los Lazos, 6316 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 17
Jimmy’s on the Pier. 9001 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant & bar. Demerit Score: 11
Tipsy Turtle Seaside Bar & Grill, 11743 San Luis Pass Road — Regular Inspection/Bar & grill. Demerit Score: 33
Murdochs, 2215 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Shore Line Cafe, pool & concession. Demerit Score: 3
Sugar, Spice, Everything Ice, 3802 Cove View Blvd., Suite Z — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
KEMAH
Palapa’s, 608 Sixth St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Bakkhus Taverna Greek Restaurant & Bar, 605 Sixth St., Suite A — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Scotty’s Pub on the Bay, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite M — Regular Inspection/Bar & restaurant. No demerits.
LA MARQUE
Circle K No. 2742546, 2430 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
LEAGUE CITY
Juanderful Burrito, 176 Gulf Freeway S., Suite A1 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Joramoo/Enterprises, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 5
Save-A-Step No. 9, 101 Meadow Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Power Mart No. 3, 5980 FM 518 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
The Donut Shoppe, 6011 W. Main St., Suite B101 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Bao’s Cafe, 1940 League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 21
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 2525 League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Fast-food restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Fairfield Inn & Suites League City, 1144 Pinnacle Park Drive — Regular Inspection/Food & bar. Demerit Score: 1
Qing Qing, 203 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 11
Mod Pizza, 2945 Gulf Freeway S., Suite F — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Panera Cafe No. 4116, 2630 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 5
Dollar General No. 7436, 1631 E. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Children’s Learning Adventure, 1255 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Daycare center. Demerit Score: 1
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500 Marina Bay Drive — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 9
Taqueria Morales, 1633 Webster St., Trailer No. 109 — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Village Pizza and Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Urban Bricks Pizza Co., 2454 Marina Bay Drive — Opening New Permit Inspection/Restaurant. No demerits.
Barcenas Mexican Kitchen Inc., 2508 Gulf Freeway S. Suite 102 — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
PORT BOLIVAR
Fisherman’s Cove, 706 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 10
