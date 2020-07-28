BACLIFF
Subway Sandwiches & Salad, 4627 Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
IHOP, 401 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
CRYSTAL BEACH
Jose's Cantina Cajun Steakhouse Restaurant, 1021 Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
The Gulf Range, 1987 Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Dannay's Donut, 2124 Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20
DICKINSON
McDonald's, 3706 Gulf Freeway — Follow-up Inspection. Demerit score: 20
Excellence Academy, 2801 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
Mr. Donuts & Kolaches Bakery, 2220 Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22
Church's Fried Chicken, 2401 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
Bay Area Recovery Center, 1807 FM 517 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
FRIENDSWOOD
Ellie's Kitchen & Catering, 108 S. Friendswood — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
Center Court Pizza And Brew, 2111 W. Parkwood Suite 117 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
7-Eleven, 1651 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
Kroger, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
KFC, 222 E. Parkwood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13
Kroger, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
Subway, 3141 FM 528, Suite 352 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
GALVESTON
McDonald's, 5223 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
Pho 18, 704 Holiday Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 0
Popeye's Chicken, 3027 Broadway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 0
Salsa's, 4604 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11
Sampson & Son's Seafoods, 20 & Wharf Pier — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
Moody Garden Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10
Mc Donald's, 517 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
Katie's Seafood Market, 1902 Wharf — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5
Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Los Lazos, 6316 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
Catholic Charities Of The Archdiocese Of Galveston, 4700 Broadway STE. F-103 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Seven Sea's Grocery, 17523 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
Pelican Island Grocery, 602A Seawolf Pkwy. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
Candlewood Suites, 808 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
Yeri's Cafe & Crepes, 613 University Blvd. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 0
Trattoria La Vigna, 412 20th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Hampton Inn & Suites, 6431 Central City Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10
Gordita's Mexico, 712 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 0
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 7th St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 1
B Jiggers, 5002 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
KEMAH
Aquarium Restaurant, 11 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., STE 107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15
LA MARQUE
Sonic Drive In, 2000 FM 1764 Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 6608 Gulf Freeway Suite 700 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 0
Express Lane, 5291 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11
Barcena Mexican Grill, Inc, 11013 Delany Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17
LEAGUE CITY
Aiya Sushi, 2860 Gulf Freeway S. Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16
The Donut Shoppe, 6011 W, Main Suite B101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
Prepping Sisters, 109 Meadow Pkwy. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
Kroger, 1920 W. League City Pkwy. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
Marinas Mexican Restaurant & Bar, 3500 W. Main — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9
Kroger, 1920 W. League City Pkwy. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
Wal-Mart, 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
San Lorenzo, 3202 Marina Bay — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 0
El Centinela Mexican Restaurant, 104 Highway 3 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Sushi Bar, 1920 W. League City Pkwy. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
Walmart, 2625 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
Kroger, 1920 W. League City Pkwy. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
League City Chevron, 1726 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14
Kabuki Japanese Grill And Sushi Bar, 2525 S. Gulf Freeway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Juanderful Burrito, 176 Gulf Freeway #A1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5
Sonic Drive-In, 1159 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
Panda Express, 153 N. FM 270 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11
SANTA FE
HEB, 4206 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
C&D Burger, 13419 Highway 6 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6
La Frontera, 13210 Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
C & D Burger, 13419 Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19
TEXAS CITY
Crepes And Waffles, 5885 Gulf Freeway Suite 350 — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 0
Dees Caribbean Cafe, 6902 FM 1765 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 0
Time Mart 25, 2502 N. 25th Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20
Jusan Donuts, 8030 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
Jack In The Box, 2101 9th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12
