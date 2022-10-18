Sometimes it seems that so much of being a good parent requires advanced knowledge in chemistry, biology, genetics or child development. Sometimes it is using just plain common sense to keep children safe and healthy. Simple things like not putting a loaded gun on the coffee table or grandmother’s pill bottle on the bedside table.

Electric scooters (and other modes of transportation used by children) are more and more common, easily available and they are fun. Many cities have them for rent. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has published some guidelines for safety as a results of a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This study showed that there were about 14 injuries per 100,000 trips on motorized scooters. The most common injuries were cuts, fractures and head injuries. Some of these injuries were severe and they could be reduces or eliminated by safe practices.

Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.

