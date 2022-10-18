Sometimes it seems that so much of being a good parent requires advanced knowledge in chemistry, biology, genetics or child development. Sometimes it is using just plain common sense to keep children safe and healthy. Simple things like not putting a loaded gun on the coffee table or grandmother’s pill bottle on the bedside table.
Electric scooters (and other modes of transportation used by children) are more and more common, easily available and they are fun. Many cities have them for rent. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has published some guidelines for safety as a results of a study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This study showed that there were about 14 injuries per 100,000 trips on motorized scooters. The most common injuries were cuts, fractures and head injuries. Some of these injuries were severe and they could be reduces or eliminated by safe practices.
Some electric scooters can travel up to 15 mph which poses a safety risk for inexperienced riders. The AAP recommends that children under the age of 16 who are too young to have a driver’s license should not operate or ride on motorized or e-scooters. They have the following safety tips for all over 16 who ride e-scooters:
• Wear a helmet to prevent or reduces the severity of injuries
• Wear closed-toe shoes
• Wear protective gear like elbow or kneepads
• Wear reflective gear at night
• Start slowly
• Do not text while riding and use both hands to operate the scooter
• Avoid wearing ear buds
• Do not ride on sidewalks, beach paths or in parks as it may put pedestrians at risk.
There are now many electric vehicles including motorcycles and cars. There are hover boards, skate boards, bicycles and wheelchairs. Some safety suggestions are good for most of these vehicles. They are not toys. Riding on sidewalks endangers others even if it is a scooter. Wearing ear buds decreases awareness of surroundings such as approaching vehicles and increases risk for walkers and riders. Texting decreases attention to the road and the operation of the vehicle.
Safety tips are just common sense and can prevent injuries. Remember if you are one of the 14 injured per 100,000, it is 100 percent for the injured child or you.
Sally Robinson is a clinical professor of pediatrics at UTMB Children’s Hospital. This column isn’t intended to replace the advice of your child’s physician.
