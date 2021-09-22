“What you see and hear depends a good deal on where you are standing: It also depends on what sort of person you are.” — C.S. Lewis A delightful, intellectually disabled patient always starts his visit with, “Doctors must study continually as their methods are constantly changing.” When I first met him, I thought this was very insightful, although after about the third visit when he repeated it in the same way, in the exact same words, I realized it was a stereotyped brain pattern, much like a skip in an old-time vinyl record repeating the same thing over and over. Nonetheless, he had hit on a key aspect of science and medicine. Things are changing, perhaps never more than during the COVID era. One therapeutic intervention that has come to the forefront is the use of monoclonal antibodies. A monoclonal antibody is a laboratory-produced protein that functions like the antibodies made by your immune system in response to infection. It binds to a specific molecule on a virus or bacteria and can enhance or restore the immune response. You’re eligible for receiving an infusion of such antibodies for a COVID infection that’s mild or moderate, within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, if you’re 65 and older or if you have any of a list of immunocompromising or chronic conditions. These requirements are detailed at
”What you see and hear depends a good deal on where you are standing: it also depends on what sort of person you are.” — C.S. Lewis
A delightful, intellectually disabled patient always starts his visit with, “Doctors must study continually as their methods are constantly changing.”
When I first met him, I thought this was very insightful, although after about the third visit when he repeated it in the same way, in the exact same words, I realized it was a stereotyped brain pattern, much like a skip in an old-time vinyl record repeating the same thing over and over.
Nonetheless, he had hit on a key aspect of science and medicine. Things are changing, perhaps never more than during the COVID era.
One therapeutic intervention that has come to the forefront is the use of monoclonal antibodies. A monoclonal antibody is a laboratory-produced protein that functions like the antibodies made by your immune system in response to infection. It binds to a specific molecule on a virus or bacteria and can enhance or restore the immune response.
You’re eligible for receiving an infusion of such antibodies for a COVID infection that’s mild or moderate, within 10 days of the onset of symptoms, if you’re 65 and older or if you have any of a list of immunocompromising or chronic conditions. These requirements are detailed at utmb.edu/covid-19/patients/covid-treatment. You can schedule an infusion appointment online.
There’s a flip side. I was mystified recently when a highly educated patient who had refused COVID vaccination saying he didn’t want that “foreign substance” in his body said he would gladly get the antibody treatment if he was COVID positive after a close family exposure. The two treatments have been available for roughly the same time and were developed with similar laboratory technologies.
This logical discrepancy puzzled me, although a recent front page New York Times article clarified his thinking a bit. Subtitled “They shunned the vaccine but they’re lining up for antibodies in droves,” it started by describing an unvaccinated patient who chose the antibody infusion and a Houston hospital’s efforts to address the increased demand.
This article reported for those hesitant to get the COVID vaccine, the antibody treatment holds less concern logically or philosophically. However, compared to a $20 preventive vaccine, the roughly $2,100 cost of the intravenous or subcutaneous antibodies plus administration costs and nursing time is questionable medically, financially and ethically.
The treatment is effective and protects you, but you alone. It can lessen risk of hospitalization roughly by 70 percent, which is good. It’s not as efficacious in preventing hospitalization as the vaccine (over 90 percent), however, and it doesn’t protect those around you.
Demand for monoclonal antibodies is now exceeding supply, and access issues or shortages are present in some areas. After receiving it, you must wait 90 days to get vaccinated or boosted.
Check with your doctor if you develop COVID and see if this is the right choice for you. And stay tuned for continuous change in science and medicine. It’s how we progress.
