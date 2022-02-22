BACLIFF
Circle K, 3202 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Lou’s Supermarket, 406 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Family Dollar, 4201 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Ol’ Mother’s Speakeasy, 3505 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Circle K, 4515 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Bou-Shay’s Cajun Smokehouse, 3435 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Huli Hut, mobile unit, 1709 state Highway 87 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
The Gee Dunk, mobile unit, 2061 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
DICKINSON
Kroger, meat department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kroger, grocery department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, deli department, 3410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mini Mart 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
FRIENDSWOOD
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Power Fit Eats, 108 S. Friendswood Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Friends Uncorked, 111 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Speedy Mart, 2414 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Village on the Park, 400 E. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
El Rey’s Restaurant, 1519 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Mosquito Café, 628 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Darlene’s Shrimp Shack, 1727 61st St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas Star Bakery, 5425 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
RJ Meridian Care Center, small kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
RJ Meridian Care Center, main kitchen, 2228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shearn’s at Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Rice & Curry Indo-Pak Cuisine, 712 Seventh St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Bob’s Meat & Grocery, 509 21st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Playground Patio Bar & Grill, 2325 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Jack in the Box, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Seawall Mobil, 602 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Mariner Inn, 1602 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
AMC Mobil Food Mart, 8224 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Papa’s Pizza, 4400 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
HITCHCOCK
Dollar General, 6611 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Dollar General, 4014 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mary’s Sweet Shoppe, 3139 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Want More Bait Bar & Grill, mobile unit, 7827 Second St. — Opening new permit inspection.
New M & M Food, 7801 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
La Vace Stewart Elementary School, 330 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Subway, 206 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dollar Tree, 215 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
LA MARQUE
The Seasoned Spatula, mobile unit, 1316 Yupon — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Bada Bing Pizzeria, 2925 Interstate 45 S., Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Challenger Food Mart, 1595 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Smart Choice Food Mart, 1620 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Marco’s Pizza, 1940 E. League City Parkway, Suite 150 — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Marco’s Pizza, 1632 S. Friendswood Drive — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taco Bell, 2103 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Freebirds World Burrito, 1615 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
SAN LEON
Waynos Bar & Grill, 901 E. Bayshore Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
La Mejor Groceries, 1218 FM 517 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
SANTA FE
Timewise Food Store, 12600 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Pook’s Crawfish Hole, 4015 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Brainy Kids Place, 13307 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
La Frontera Restaurant No. 3, 13210 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
TEXAS CITY
Family Dollar, 5416 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
SK Quick Mart, 5904 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Rio at Mainland Center, 1011 Mainland Center Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.