As a child, I developed a lifelong case of claustrophobia that occurs when I feel I can’t breathe normally. The neighborhood children and I were playing in the backyard and there was a large carpet that my folks had taken out of the living room to replace with a new one.
Wouldn’t it be fun to roll somebody up in it? I foolishly volunteered; but once they rolled me up, I panicked. I could see light at the end of the rug roll but felt like a bug stuck in a tight burrito. I couldn’t expand my rib cage to breathe. Hyperventilating, I screamed until they released me. On my release, shaking with fear — terror, really — I never wanted to have that feeling again.
Not being able to breathe is a primeval fear and alarms a basic survival mechanism. We administer morphine to dying patients to relieve breathing problems, so they can pass comfortably without that terrible air hunger, labored breathing and the frightening panic it can bring. We all may have felt something like that fear when we watched the terrible choking of George Floyd by a police officer kneeling on his neck and airway.
People who get serious COVID pneumonia infections report the same kind of scary experience. I’ve had multiple patients tell me how they felt they were going to die, how helpless and terrified they felt when their breathing became labored because of the infection.
I saw a patient in the hospital recently who was in bad condition because of the COVID pneumonia. He was getting 40 liters per minute of oxygen through a high-flow nasal tube. That’s a lot of oxygen. Still, just turning over in bed made the oxygen level drop 10 points, which also is a lot.
That kind of oxygen flow is reserved for people who really have serious problems. The folks you see walking around with oxygen tanks or concentrators because of lung problems like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are usually on 2 to 3 liters a minute. At 40 liters a minute, even if the pressures to deliver it were available, they would be going through dozens of those green tanks a day.
This patient had unfortunately been exposed to COVID after a family member traveled out of state with young children to visit another relative, bringing back the infection.
More unfortunately, the husband and wife were “vaccine hesitant,” delaying a safe and highly effective vaccine. Then they got very sick. I pray they make it.
Would you rather be saying, “I can’t breathe,” or take the minuscule risk of some side effect of the vaccine that has been safely taken by hundreds of millions worldwide?
As children, many of us had seen the horror of polio: respiratory failure, the iron lungs, the crippling effects on young limbs. When the vaccine came out in a little sugar cube, we eagerly lined up and got it. Soon polio was eliminated worldwide.
Similar efforts are needed to purge COVID. Just take a grateful breath while you can and please get the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.