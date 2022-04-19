BACLIFF
Don Raffas Mexican Restaurant, 523-A Grand Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3199, 4445 Ninth St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
DICKINSON
Micheladas & Tacos, 628 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Popeye’s, 900 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Jaquay’s Chicken & Waffles, 4312 Saint Goard St., Suite A — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Gio’s Flying Pizza & Pasta, 650 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Fish Place, 2702 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Masa Sushi Sake Bar Japanese Restaurant, 1804 FM 646 W., Suite R — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 25.
FRIENDSWOOD
Circle K, 700 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Dear Donut Man, 5107 FM 2351 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 100 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Circle K, 5091 FM 2351 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
GALVESTON
Wendy’s, 2328 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
McDonald’s, 5223 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Shop and Drive, 5327 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chartwells Mug Down, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Float, 2828 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Pelican Island Grocery, 602-A Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Island Food Store, 4827 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Events @ The Tasting Room, 3316 Church St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chartwells, Chick ‘N Grill, 200 Seawolf Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Chartwells & Mess Deck, 200 Seawolf Parkway, Building 3033 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Café Canela Restaurant, 6105 Stewart Road, Suite C — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Beach Chevron, 601 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
The Gumbo Diner, 3602 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Speedy Express, 1000 FM 1764 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
O’Brians Ice House, 420 state Highway 3 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 FM 646 W., Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pomodoro’s Cucina Italiana, 2700 Marina Bay Drive, Suite B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Mr. Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, 6011 W. Main St., Suite 8107 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Kristin Donuts, 3003 E. League City Parkway, Suite C — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Smoothie King, 2660 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 101 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Hoppes Sport Grill, 2312 Calder Drive, Suite G — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Domino’s Pizza, 2925 FM 518 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SAN LEON
Alebrijes Taqueria Grill R More No. 2, mobile unit, 620 14th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Taqueria Potosina, mobile unit, FM 646 E. 18th St. Road — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
SANTA FE
Chief Nutrition, 4225 FM 646, Suite 112 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Arlan’s Market, meat department, 12460 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 12407 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Innovate Nutrition, 13031 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Dee Dee’s Fit Foods, 11622-1 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Circle K, 12350 1/2 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Lorenzo’s Pizza, 12995 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Dollar General, 13616 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
TEXAS CITY
Mama Fu, 2115 Palmer Highway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Dollar General, 1320 34th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Dollar General, 821 Seventh St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Bite’s, mobile unit, 3113 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.