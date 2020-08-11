In the journal “Pediatrics,” pediatrician Dr. Aleeya Healey discusses the selection of appropriate toys in the digital age.
There has been more and more understanding about the development of children’s brains and the importance of play in its contribution to a child’s thinking skills, fine and gross motor skills, and the child’s social and emotional well-being.
As parents learn about the importance of play in their child’s development, toys become more important in their place in the rearing of a child to be happy and successful. Toys are a multibillion-dollar industry in the United States, and there has been an increase in the marketing of so-called educational toys as critical for improving these early experiences.
Unfortunately, there has also been a misperception that the interaction of the child with the toy is more important than the interaction with the caregivers around the toys. This has happened as digital toys become more sophisticated and have replaced physical toys. Many of the claims advertised for toys aren’t based on scientific evidence — but marketing potential.
A toy is defined as an object intended for children’s play. As the understanding of play has not changed over time, the concept of a toy has changed with the introduction of electronic, sensory stimulating noise and light toys. Traditional (physical) toys can be categorized in some of the following ways:
1. Symbolic/pretend toys such as dolls, animals and action figures and objects like food, utensils, cars, planes and buildings help a child learn to use words and stories to describe and cope with real life events and feelings. Imaginary play is a large part of social and emotional development.
2. Children learn problem-solving skills with blocks (wooden, plastic), shapes and puzzles. These types of toys support fine motor skills and improve language and math skills.
3. Art toys need not to be expensive and can be as simple as cardboard boxes, pads of paper, crayons, markers, clay, coloring books, which help with fine motor skills and creativity.
4. Language/concepts are helped with card games, toy letters and board games.
5. Gross motor/physical skills are improved with toys such as balls, push and pull toys, ride-on toys and tricycles.
Unfortunately, many caregivers believe that expensive electronic toys and tablet–based toys are essential for their children’s development. Evidence suggests the core elements of such toys (lights and sounds) detract from the social engagement that might otherwise take place through facial expressions, gestures and vocalizations, which are important for language and social development.
Buy age appropriate toys, with approved safety standards and avoid small parts, button batteries and high-powered magnets. Needless to say helmets go with bicycles, scooters, skateboards or skates.
Use caution when you see “educational” on the label. The skills young children need to learn for success in school and life include impulse control, managing emotions and creative, and flexible thinking. These are best learned through unstructured and social play with family and friends.
