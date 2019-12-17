It has been a big news year for measles. There was a large stir around the report that measles induces “immune amnesia” in children by killing their memory cells, leaving them vulnerable again, to many childhood infections.
There was also the sad news from the Democratic Republic of Congo that measles killed more than double the number killed by their Ebola epidemic. But the largest news was that there were more cases of measles in the United States than any other year since 1992.
Still, some argue that measles is “just another childhood illness” in developed countries with modern health care. Some would argue that the danger of measles is overplayed by the government and hyped by the media. They use the fact that there wasn’t even a single death among the more than 1,200 U.S. cases, to bolster their argument.
The people survived and never need to worry about measles again, right?
Not true.
The scariest thing about measles is that it can come back after recovery, anywhere from a month to several decades later. The condition is known as Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis (SSPE), and it kills without fail.
Early symptoms of SSPE are subtle. Family and acquaintances are puzzled when their child, friend or fellow employee becomes irritable with wide swings in mood. Depression sets in along with memory lapses and learning problems. Some affected individuals experience headaches and fevers.
After about six months, the person develops jerking movements and spasms that eventually give way to writhing motions. Most stricken individuals lose the ability to walk and see.
Victims develop seizures, dementia and finally coma. Death follows about three years after the onset of symptoms and is due to the inability to control heart rate, blood pressure and breathing.
Health professionals are usually slow to diagnose SSPE because of its extreme rarity in countries with high measles vaccination rates. There are only about 30 cases reported each year in the U.S.
Diagnosis depends on brain scans showing widespread damage coupled with high anti-measles antibodies in the fluid around the brain. To date, there aren’t any successful treatments although there are some experimental therapies that hold some promise.
The cause of SSPE isn’t understood. It appears that in some individuals, the measles virus mutates into a defective virus in the brain. The defective virus particles are unable to exit and build up to huge numbers that disrupt brain function.
It may be an interplay between the individual’s immune system and the virus that allow this to occur. While overall SSPE occurs in one out of every 10,000 measles cases, it occurs in about one of every 600 cases of measles in children under one year.
While SSPE is rare, other complications from measles are not. Ten percent of cases in recent outbreaks were hospitalized for pneumonia, dehydration or seizures. Measles is no walk in the park. Insist that the ones you love are vaccinated.
