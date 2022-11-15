Many therapies used to treat cancer have side effects because they not only kill cancer cells, but they also affect normal cells, particularly fast-growing cells like those in the skin, the gut lining and the bone marrow. Scientists are always looking for new targets in cancer cells that are more specific so they can reduce the side effects of cancer treatments. Now scientists have found that cancers with a specific mutation in the KRAS gene seem to accumulate abnormal amounts of iron. They have designed a cancer therapy that takes advantage of this accumulated iron and reduces side effects.

Cancers develop as the result of the accumulation of mutations in certain genes called oncogenes which, when activated, drive cancer cell growth. Cancers can also have mutations in tumor suppressor genes which also contribute to tumor growth. In normal cells, these two types of genes keep cells healthy and off the track to becoming cancerous. It usually takes the accumulation of several mutations in these two families of genes to turn normal cells into cancer cells.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com

