Scientists have an exciting new treatment approach to cure advanced-stage ovarian and colorectal cancer. The bad news is that it has only been tested in mice. The good news is that testing it in humans is the next step and clinical trials could begin soon.

Ovaries are almond-sized organs on each side of the uterus in females. The ovaries release eggs and the hormones estrogen and progesterone that are important for sexual and reproductive development. Ovarian cancer affects 1 in 70 women. Age is a major risk factor, with two-thirds of all ovarian cancers being diagnosed in women between 50 and 75. Early symptoms of ovarian cancer are often not noticeable or non-specific. About 80 percent of women with ovarian cancer have advanced cancer by the time they are diagnosed. Survival rates depend on the specific type of ovarian cancer and how far it has spread.

Medical Discovery News is a weekly radio and print broadcast highlighting medical and scientific breakthroughs hosted by professor emeritus, Norbert Herzog, and professor, David Niesel, biomedical scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. Learn more at www.medicaldiscoverynews.com.

