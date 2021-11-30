It’s Nobel season. Nobel Prizes are announced every October and awarded each year on Dec. 10. These are the most prestigious awards for those that “have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” Three of the awards — physics, chemistry and physiology or medicine — recognize scientists from around the world.
Each year, we dedicate an episode to honoring those who win awards, but this year we’re going to do something different.
Let’s test your knowledge and have some fun. Give yourself one point for each right answer.
The first category concerns Alfred Nobel.
True or false — Alfred Nobel made his fortune as an innovator of explosives.
True or false — He had to move his laboratory/factory outside Stockholm because they kept blowing up.
True or false — One of these explosions killed his brother.
These are all true.
Alfred Nobel was a major innovator of explosives developed for engineering and construction applications. He had more than 350 patents. It’s said the use of his explosives as weapons motivated him to establish the funding for prizes in his will.
His lab explored new ways to harness explosive chemicals. As there was a history of explosions in his factories and labs, the city of Stockholm preferred he locate his work outside the city. The work was dangerous, and one of the accidents took his brother’s life.
The next category concerns the prize.
Why are the awards made on Dec. 10 of each year?
The Nobels are given each year on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.
The Nobels were first awarded in what year?
Alfred Nobel died in 1895. His family didn’t support the establishment of the prizes, and it wasn’t until 1901 that the prizes were awarded in the original categories of chemistry, physics, physiology or medicine, literature and peace. The prize in economics was added via a gift from the Swedish Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel in 1968.
All Nobels are awarded in Stockholm except for which one?
The recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize is selected by the Norwegian Storting (legislature) and awarded at the Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway.
The next category concerns those receiving a Nobel Prize.Which scientist received a chemistry prize and a peace prize?
Dr. Linus Pauling won the chemistry prize for his work on protein structure and the peace prize for his outspoken opposition to nuclear weapons of mass destruction.
How many women have received a science Nobel?
Out of 934 total Nobel laureates, only 57 women have received a Nobel prize.
This is the genius-level category.Where is the Swedish Nobel Ceremony and banquet held?
The ceremony is held in the Stockholm Concert Hall, and the banquet is held in the Stockholm City Hall. During their visit, Nobel Laureates travel across Sweden giving lectures at educational institutions.
What was the profession of Immanuel Nobel, Alfred’s father?
Alfred Nobel’s father was an accomplished engineer. He invented the rotary lathe that allowed plywood to be manufactured. He spent two decades working in St. Petersburg, Russia, producing underwater mines for the military and steam power for Russian ships.
What connection did Bertha von Sutter (Nobel Peace Prize, 1905) have with Alfred Nobel?
Bertha von Sutter was Alfred Nobel’s secretary for a brief time. She was a peace activist and major force in the peace movement at the time. Her passion is thought to be the inspiration of his proposing the Peace prize.
Where did Alfred Nobel die?
Alfred Nobel died of a stroke in 1896 in San Remo, Italy. He was extremely wealthy from his development of dynamite and devoted his fortune to establishing what we know now as the Nobel prizes.
Total Points Distinction
12 — You’re related to the Nobel family.
8-11 — You’re a science history expert.
4-8 — You have given a true Nobel effort.
0-3 — Please keep reading.
