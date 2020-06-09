BACLIFF
La Mejor Meat Market, 942 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Target, bakery/deli dept., 255 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Soulfreak, 822 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Skipper’s Café, 1026 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
DICKINSON
Donald’s Donuts, 2251 FM 646 W., Suite 160 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
TJ Reed’s Better Burgers & Shakes, 614 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Corner Bar, 5227 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Sound Bar, 2411 Mechanic St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Isla Bonita, 4102 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Step ‘N Go, 2427 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Broadway Corner Store, 1928 Broadway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Roger Produce No. 2, 4429 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Catfish Station, 6105 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, butcher shop/seafood market, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Best Western Plus, 102 E. Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
ShyKatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HITCHCOCK
Family Dollar Store, 6709 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
Kemah Shell, 1363 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
T-Bone Tom’s Meat Market, 707 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
LA MARQUE
Dollar General Store, 914 Bayou Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Church’s Chicken, 1901 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Jack in the Box, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
LEAGUE CITY
Starbuck’s, 2454 FM 2094 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
McDonald’s, 113 Interstate 45 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Sonic Drive-In, 2855 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Spring Creek Barbeque, 2710 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
SANTA FE
Rooster’s Orange Bar, 6903 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Cruiser’s Ice House, 9002 FM 2004 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Glaciers Sno Cones, mobile unit, 12507 D Bar Drive — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Time Out Food Mart, 13405 state Highway 6 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 15.
TEXAS CITY
Baytown Seafood, 3501-A Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Charley’s Philly Steaks at Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 349 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Taqueria Don Ruben, 2520-B state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 1820 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
