CRYSTAL BEACH
The Gee Dunk, 2061 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection/Mobile. Demerit Score: 12
Stingaree Operating LLC, 1295 Stingaree Drive — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Fraternal Order of The Eagles, 1835 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Ocean Grille, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
Hardheads, 1035 state Highway 87 — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
DICKINSON
Refresqueria La Penita, 4012 Dickinson Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Rogers Malt Shoppe, 4410 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Ronnie's 4355 FM 517 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Mini Mart No. 110, 4210 FM 517 E. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Bori-Mex, 3720 state Highway 3 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Timewise N221-05, 105 FM 517 W. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Gina's Italian Kitchen, 129 W. Parkwood Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Mornings Kolaches, 5033 FM 2351 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Namastea, 104 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite B — Regular Inspection/Tea & ice cream shop. Demerit Score: 10
GALVESTON
Sky Bar, 2105 Postoffice St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Honduras Food, 3726 Broadway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Jack in the Box No. 653, 920 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Michael's Seaside Bistro, 6300 Seawall Blvd. — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Westend Marina Inc., 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 30
Bubba's Beach Bar, 916 Ave. M — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 14
Cruise Plaza Grocery, 112 19th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Ferry Road Food Mart, 202 Harborside Drive — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Mr. Taco Mexican Cuisine and Bar, 4414-4116 Seawall Blvd. — Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Gino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 6124 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
The Original Mexican Cafe, 1401 Market St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
Wingstop, 6202 Broadway, Suite B — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Mosquito Cafe, 628 14th St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Moody Gardens 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Aquarium food court. Demerit Score: 4
Saltwater Grill, 2017 Postoffice St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Moody Gardens 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Shoreline Cafe pool concession. Demerit Score: 4
Sapori Ristorante, 7611 Stewart Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
HITCHCOCK
Smiley's Meat Market, 7425 state Highway 6 S. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Jack in the Box No 3943, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
Dixie Donuts, 8307 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
Always Market, 326 Delany Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 6
LEAGUE CITY
Ava's Bistro, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite L — Opening New Permit Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Fizz Drinks League City, 241 S. Egret Bay Blvd. — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
PORT BOLIVAR
La Playita, 703 Madison Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
TEXAS CITY
Popeye's No. 73, 9802 FM 1764 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Jack in the Box No. 635, 2101 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 12
Childworks, 2300 29th St. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
Palmer Club, 1112 34th St. N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
AMF Star Lanes No. 414, 2404 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Raising Stars STEM Center, 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Sweet Frog, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1133 — Opening New Permit Inspection. No demerits.
Qing Qing Chinese Restaurant, 2815 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
The Lakes at Texas City, 424 Tarpey Road — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
The Independence Village, 905 state Highway 3 N. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Pop's Place, 210 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 15
Whataburger No. 40, 2411 Palmer Highway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 1
The Phoenix Post-Acute, 519 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular Inspection/Nursing home. No demerits.
Crystal Suites, 201 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 11
