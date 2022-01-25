DICKINSON
Paradise Grill, 5828 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Gator’s Bar & Grill, 3435 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant No. 2, 660 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Dickinson Senior Citizen Center, 2714 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In, 169 FM 517 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
The Learning Experience, 2351 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Safari’s Daiquiri Factory, 3804 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Bay Colony Elementary School, 101 Bay Colony Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
La Tulteca Tortillerra Taqueria, 1827 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Silbernagel Elementary School, 4501 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
FRIENDSWOOD
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 210 E. Parkwood Ave., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Marble Slab Creamery, 1628 S. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Saruzzos New York Pizzeria, 3141 FM 528 E., Suite 364 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Sterling Oaks Residential Care, 505 N. Clear Creek Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Broadway Citgo, 2227 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Shrimp ‘N Stuff, 3901 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Schlotzsky’s, 500 Seawall Blvd., Suite 410 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Galveston County Jail, 5700 Ave. H — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Yaga’s Café, 2314 Strand St., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
The Gypsy Joynt, 6105 Stewart Road — Opening new permit. Demerit score: 2.
Gizmo’s Bar, 2102 26th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Joe’s Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Koala Kare Day Care Center, 602 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
HITCHCOCK
Dixie Donuts, 8307 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church/School, 10114 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jack in the Box, 7728 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
KEMAH
Pho Boardwalk, 1201 state Highway 146 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Here, 609 Bradford Ave., Suite 107 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Spicy Panda, 1127 Marina Bay Drive — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 12.
LA MARQUE
Kat’s Place, 1219 Walnut St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8248, 901 Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
LEAGUE CITY
Schlotzsky’s, 1635 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Calder Road Elementary School, 6511 Calder Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Campbell Elementary School, 6605 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Walter Hall Elementary School, 5931 Meadowside Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Taco Bell, 2660 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Karen’s Corner, 6011 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
CVS Pharmacy, 2700 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Walgreens, 2585 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Victory Lakes Intermediate School, 2880 W. Walker St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Panera Café, 2630 Interstate 45 S. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 2320 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
SANTA FE
C & D Burger No. 2, 13419 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
TEXAS CITY
Food King, meat department, 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Food King, deli/bakery departments, 915 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
7-Eleven, 3108 Palmer Highway — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Beyond Burger, 10510 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 6.
