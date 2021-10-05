For millennia, mothers and other healers all over the world have recommended chicken soup as a treatment for the common cold. But is there any science to support this?
Chickens were domesticated between 7,000 and 10,000 years ago in Asia. Chinese, Roman and Greek texts reference the healing powers of chicken soup. A Chinese medical text from the 2nd century BC, Huangdi Neijing, states that chicken soup is “yang food,” meaning a warm dish to which therapeutic herbs can be added.
Dioscorides, a Roman army surgeon under the Emperor Nero around 60 CE, described the therapeutic uses of chicken soup. Aretaeus of Cappadocia, a Greek physician who practiced in the 2nd century CE, is credited with claiming that boiled chicken can be used to treat respiratory tract disorders.
A more well-known reference to the healing powers of chicken soup is found in a 12th-century book titled “On the Cause of Symptoms” by Maimonides, the greatest Jewish philosopher in medieval times. His book is still available today on Amazon.
Maimonides recommended chicken soup could cure “whatever might ail you,” including the common cold. He also stated chicken soup could rectify corrupted humors, especially the black humor, which was thought to cause melancholia. He even had advice on the best chicken to use: “One should not use the too large, that is of more than 2 years of age; nor the too small ... neither too lean, nor those who through feeding becomes obese; but those that are fat by nature without being stuffed.”
Studies have made claims for chicken soup as a treatment for impotence, frustration, anxiety, facial pain, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and back aches. A study from 2000 revealed chicken soup has a mild anti-inflammatory effect by inhibiting the migration of white blood cells called neutrophils, which could help relieve cold symptoms by reducing mucus production and inflammation, but that is speculation.
Studies on the effects of inhaling vapors from chicken soup found that warm temperatures in the nasal passages loosen thick secretions and reduce congestion. In summary, there’s little evidence that chicken soup has substantial therapeutic effects, but it can’t hurt.
Chicken soup can be made in different ways with many different ingredients. Some of the effects of chicken soup could be attributed to beneficial vegetables and spices added. Campbell’s introduced its Noodle with Chicken Soup in 1934, created by one of its chefs, Ernest Lacoutiere. The soup became much more popular five years later when a radio host accidentally called it Chicken Noodle Soup. Within days, Campbell’s began receiving large orders for this “new soup” with brisk sales. In 2013, Campbell’s sold more than 200 million cans of Chicken Noodle Soup.
Although it’s convenient to buy pre-made chicken soup, homemade seems to be a better therapeutic. The good part is chicken soup is easy to make, and you can include your favorite ingredients and make it your own. It’s nutritious, reduces congestion and hydrates you, all things that are recommended in dealing with a cold. The bonus is that it tastes good, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.