Last summer, a woman named Victoria Gray was the first to receive a new type of therapy to treat sickle cell disease.
Scientists removed some of her cells and used a new technology called CRISPR to modify them to increase the production of the fetal form of hemoglobin. A year later, her engineered blood cells were still at it, protecting her from the effects of sickle cell disease.
Sickle cell disease is the result of a change in one of the amino acids that make up the hemoglobin molecule, which resides in red blood cells. Hemoglobin carries the oxygen that the red blood cells deliver throughout the body.
Defective hemoglobin in people with the disease can deform them into crescent or sickle shapes. Red blood cells must be flexible to get through the tiny capillaries, but sickled cells cannot flex. They can block capillaries, leading to tissue damage and sudden, severe pain.
Complications include chronic pain, organ damage, anemia, strokes and brain damage. About 11 percent of patients with the disease will have a stroke by age 20, and one-fourth of patients with the disease will have a stroke by age 45. Sickle cell disease affects African Americans much more than other population groups.
Until now, there has been no cure for the disease. Treatments can reduce the frequency and intensity of the pain using medications and transfusions. Bone marrow transplantation is sometimes used, but usually only for children with significant complications.
CRISPR is a relatively new and rapid method of editing cells’ genetic information in the lab. Rather than trying to alter the defective sickle cell hemoglobin gene, the plan was to increase the levels of fetal hemoglobin that’s normally made in tiny amounts after 6 months of age.
Doctors at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville removed the stem cells that normally make red blood cells from Gray’s blood and edited them to turn on the fetal hemoglobin gene. The idea was that the fetal hemoglobin gene would help the stem cells create red blood cells that didn’t form a sickle shape.
They then used chemotherapy to kill her stem cells that created defective hemoglobin. Finally, the doctors gave her billions of the genetically edited stem cells to make fetal hemoglobin.
About a month after her treatment, the genetically modified cells began to do their job. By four months, 46.6 percent of Gray’s hemoglobin was fetal hemoglobin, more than twice the amount the doctors thought was needed to alleviate her symptoms.
An outstanding 94.7 percent of her red blood cells contained fetal hemoglobin. After her recovery, Gray no longer experienced sickle cell disease crises, no trips to the hospital, no transfusions and no pain.
Before treatment she was too weak to work or engage in her children’s activities. After the treatment, she attended one of her son’s football games for the first time.
After one year, the edited cells continued to alleviate almost all Gray’s symptoms. Now she is looking forward to graduations, weddings and taking family vacations with no more symptoms of sickle cell disease.
