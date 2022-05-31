BACLIFFLa Brisa Mexican Bar & Grill, 4001 state Highway 146, Bacliff — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
DICKINSO
N
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon, Dickinson — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Fish Place, 2702 22nd St., Dickinson — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
Barber Middle School, 5651 FM 517, Dickinson — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Excellence Academy, 2801 Main St, Dickinson — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
T.J. Reed’s Better Burgers & Shakes, 614 FM 517 W., Dickinson — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9
Hartz Chicken Buffet No. 216, 311 W FM 517, Dickinson — Regular inspection. Demerit score 7
FRIENDSWOODMary Queen Food Pantry, 606 Cedarwood Drive, Friendswood — Regular inspection. No demerits.
McDonald’s, 302 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive Suite 105, Friendswood — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
GALVESTONSuki Poke’ by the Sea, 427 Market St., Galveston — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18
Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St., Galveston — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
A&M Grocery/Butcher Shop, 1228 39th St., Galveston — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
The kitchen, 2803 53rd St., Galveston — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
El Jardin Café, 413 24th St., Galveston— Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22
La Peska Seafood Restaurant LLC, 728 Seawall Blvd. Suite A, Galveston — Construction equipment inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITYBay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St., League City — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Aiya Sushi, 2860 Gulf Freeway Suite A, League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4
Russo’s New York Pizzeria, 1660 W. FM 646 Suite C, League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1
Circle K No. 2741914, 1625 W. League City Parkway, League City — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 4
Ralph Parr Elementary School, 1315 S. state Highway 3, League City — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Clear Creek Intermediate School, 2451 E. Main St., League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
WalMart No. 4618, 2625 W. Main St, League City — Regular inspection, retail grocery/grocery-meat. No demerits.
James Ross Elementary School, 2401 W. Main St., League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3
WalMart No. 4618, 2625 W. Main St., League City — Regular inspection, retail store/bakery-deli. Demerit score: 2
Gregory’s Gyros and Rotisseries, 1357 E. League City Parkway No. 500, League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5
Bebu Asian Kitchen, 2400 W. Main St., League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score 9
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle, League City — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Subway No. 12139, 2450 FM 2094 Suite A, League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6
H-E-B No. 028, 2955 Gulf Freeway S., League City —Regular inspections seafood/meat/cooking connections and bakery. No demerits.
Sandra Mossman Elementary School, 4050 Village Way, League City — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 3
League City Intermediate School, 2588 Webster St., League City — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Art & Pat Goforth Elementary School, 2610 Webster St., League City — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 3
Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 FM 518, League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
I.W. Hyde Elementary School, 3700 E. FM 518, League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
Lloyd R. Ferguson Elementary School, 1910 S. Compass Rose Blvd., League City — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 2
Clear Creek High School, 2305 E. Main St., League City — Regular Inspection. Demerit score: 1
League City Elementary School, 520 E. Walker St., League City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
The Goddard School of League City, 2320 E. League City Parkway, League City — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Captain Ceviche LLC, 4900 Space Center Blvd., Pasadena — Opening new permit inspection, mobile. No demerits.
PORT BOLIVAR Hughstons Hot Spot, 1017 N. Tinkle Lane, Port Bolivar — Construction equipment inspection. No demerits.
SAN LEONBullchicks, 907 Ninth St., San Leon — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
SANTA FESanta Fe Citgo, 13204 state Highway 6, Santa Fe — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12
TEXAS CITYBoyd’s One Stop, 227 Dike Road, Texas City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
Wrice BBQ, 601 6th St., Texas City — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kohfeldt Elementary School, 1705 13th Ave. N., Texas City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2
Taqueria Las Gonzalez, 2520 state Highway 146, Texas City — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway Suite 1138, Texas City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7
Step In, 1321 Texas Ave., Texas City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12
V&D Food Store, 1402 Texas Ave., Texas City — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8
