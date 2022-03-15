Here’s a story that belongs in the category “Duh, of course!”
I think we’ve all marveled at the energy we see in young children. They’re little dynamos. You can go to any playground and be fascinated at the activity level you observe in these little people. And they just keep it up forever. Take just one look at the harried, exhausted parents and that will give you a clue to what’s going on.
Recent research has now determined how much more energy these developing humans use. Here’s the bottom line — children between 9 months and 15 months old consume 50 percent more energy every day than an adult. Of course, these numbers take into account body size.
We tend to think children are like small adults in many ways, but in terms of energy utilization, they’re definitely not the equivalent of small adults. They consume more energy than a pregnant person and even more than growing teenage boys. Unbelievable! Scientists have stated that in terms of burning energy, young children are like a different species.
In this clinical trial, researchers followed over 6,000 people from multiple countries and included ages from newborn infants to people who were 95 years old. The study subjects drank water that contained non-radioactive “heavy” atoms of hydrogen and oxygen. This enabled the scientists to take samples and measure how many “heavy” hydrogen and oxygen atoms appeared in the study subjects’ urine, blood and saliva to determine how fast energy was being used on average every day. This is a simple, but technically advanced, approach, and it provided a precise picture of how we as humans burn calories.
Here’s an interesting result. Infants are born with similar metabolic rates as their mothers. The child’s metabolic rate rapidly ramps up, peaking between 9 months and 15 months.
Why is so much energy needed at this stage of development? At this young age, the child’s body is growing rapidly, and it needs incredible amounts of energy to support brain development and organ growth. The brain is an energy magnet, with estimates that young children’s brains account for more than 40 percent of all energy used in their bodies during that time.
These childhood rates stay high until children reach 5 years old, and then the rates slowly decline. Metabolism stays stable from about age 20 to 60, when rates decline again. At age 90, seniors use about 25 percent less energy daily. What might explain this?
Remember, in older age, people’s organs shrink and the gray matter in the brain decreases. Once again, the brain is the ultimate manager of human beings, determining our metabolic rate and energy expenditures. In a previous episode, we talked about how your body works against you losing weight when you get older.
These studies provide important information about the caloric needs of babies, adults and the elderly. This information can help us stay healthy throughout our lifetimes, and that’s the goal we should all seek.
