Over his career, a scientist at the National Institutes of Health founded an entire field of medical science when he discovered the causes of auto-inflammatory disorders.
These aren’t autoimmune diseases like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, which involve a different branch of the immune system. They’re a group of inherited disorders that manifest as unprovoked, recurrent fevers and inflammation of skin, joints and the membranes around organs.
Dr. Dan Kastner had only recently begun a rheumatology fellowship at the NIH in 1985 when he encountered his first patient with familial Mediterranean fever. Familial Mediterranean fever symptoms typically first appear in childhood with episodes of fever and abdominal/chest pain that usually resolve within 48 to 72 hours. Patients have severe and chronic inflammation and before the availability of a drug called colchicine, it could be fatal.
Doctors knew familial Mediterranean fever was a genetic disease with recessive inheritance, so you need to inherit two copies of the gene, but no one knew the genes involved, and Kastner became intrigued.
The disease is rare in most of the world, but it’s more common in countries that border the Eastern Mediterranean such as Turkey and Israel, where the incidence is one or two per 1,000 people. So that’s where he went to collect samples.
Kastner collected blood samples from 50 families with familial Mediterranean fever and began the search for the cause. Seven years later, he localized the mutation to chromosome 16 and after five more years, in 1997, he found the gene that was mutated.
The culprit was the MEFV gene that had a single base change in what encodes a protein called pyrin. The pyrin protein, named after the Greek word for fever, is an important player in the body’s first immune response to pathogens. When the body detects a pathogen, it immediately takes action, and pyrin helps start a fever. Familial Mediterranean fever patients have a mutated form of pyrin the body can’t turn off, which leads to an overreaction: excessive inflammation, pain and prolonged fever.
Kastner continued his research on other similar diseases. TRAPS, or Tumor necrosis factor receptor-associated periodic syndrome, is a rare genetic disorder with recurring episodes of fever with muscle pain, abdominal pain, headaches and skin rashes. It’s the result of a mutation in a receptor for an important protein on chromosome 12.
It’s inherited in a dominant fashion, which means you only need to inherit one defective copy of the gene to have the disease. The protein is found on the surfaces of most of the cells in the body, and it binds to pathogens and stimulates the body’s inflammatory response. The mutated version results in an overreaction of the immune system similar to familial Mediterranean fever.
Over five decades of research, Kastner has discovered the genetic causes of 16 auto-inflammatory diseases, leading to the development of new treatments that have changed the lives of patients. He has been the scientific director for internal research of the National Human Genome Research Institute, and he has a clinic with thousands of patients with ailments.
