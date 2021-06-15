How hot is too hot to exercise outside? Evaporation of sweat cools the body, so when it’s humid, evaporation is prevented and the cooling effect is diminished or gone.
It’s important to look at the heat index, which measures the heat and humidity level. When the heat index is 90 degrees or higher, it’s more dangerous to exercise outside.
Sweat is 99.5 percent water and the remainder is half salt and half other chemicals. Salt tablets aren’t recommended as they delay the absorption of water and may cause vomiting. While exercising, hydrating with cool water (6 ounces or half a soda can) is best every 15 to 30 minutes. With extreme exercise, give one sports drink for every three water drinks.
Sweating is activated by the adrenal gland, which is why humans sweat when stressed. Interestingly, palms don’t sweat in response to exertion but only from stress. Emotional sweating is measured in lie detector tests.
Sweating is effective in keeping the body at its normal temperature, but it has to have plenty of water to produce sweat. When the body is dehydrated, it stops sweating and overheats. Heat stroke can be prevented by drinking many fluids before, during and after an activity in extreme heat. Even people who don’t feel thirsty still should drink because by the time they feel thirsty they’re already dehydrated.
Dress in lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and schedule activities in the cooler times of day. Sweat-saturated clothing should be replaced with dry clothing to help increase evaporation. Have children play in shaded areas and on very hot, humid days, try to spend as much time indoors as possible.
Some signs of too much heat exposure are dizziness, cramping, elevated temperature and loss of consciousness. If conscious, give them as much cold water as they will drink. If you have a sports drink give it instead. For preteens (6-12) start with two cups (16 ounces) and then 6 ounces every 15 minutes for the next 1 to 2 hours. Teens should start with three cups and then 8 ounces every 15 minutes for the next 1 to 2 hours.
The first thing you need to do is cool your child down, take the child indoors. Soak your child’s entire body in cool water. Apply ice packs to the head, neck, armpits and groin. Call 911 or your doctor if your child is vomiting, looks dehydrated, has muscle cramps lasting more than four hours, fever going over 104 degrees or lasting more than two hours or is dizzy or unconscious.
Remember, children also can suffer from heat stroke if they’re left in a hot car. Do not leave a child (or a pet) inside of a parked car. The temperature inside of a car can reach well over 140 degrees in as little as 15 minutes, and leaving a crack open in the window doesn’t help.
As I write this column, the heat index in Galveston on Friday was 99 degrees Fahrenheit.
