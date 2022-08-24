We are all familiar with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) as it presents in childhood. These kids are fidgety, disruptive in their homes and classrooms and have trouble focusing on tasks. Jacked up on Pop Tarts and sugary drinks and too much screen time, the situation is worsened. Desperate parents and teachers reach out for help and often for psychostimulant drugs that paradoxically have a calming effect.
Guess what? ADHD doesn’t disappear in adulthood and has serious physical, mental health, social and financial impacts on those who suffer from this condition. According to a lecture I attended recently by Dr. Steven Pliszka, Professor and Chair of Psychiatry at UT Health San Antonio, up to 7 percent of adults have ADHD. It is most common in the 20s and 30s but is seen in people in later years, even in their 80s. Not all of these were diagnosed as children.
I have seen medical students who excelled throughout grade school, high school, and college facing their board exams develop what they believe is ADHD. Sometimes this is performance anxiety or the overwhelming of their normal study methods. A gregarious, affable salesman promoted because of his success to regional sales manager developed ADHD-like symptoms as the tasks of management, paperwork, deadlines were not in his organizational strike zone.
ADHD in adults has major impacts on health and mortality according to data presented by Dr. Pliszka. Often there is early onset of substance use including alcohol and drugs, particularly in the ADHD adolescent with conduct disorder. Subsequently, we see in adulthood early deaths, increased emergency room visits, motor vehicle accidents, head injuries, suicides and sexually transmitted diseases, although not increased cardiovascular deaths compared to controls.
The impulsivity and poor choices driving these behaviors impacts other areas of life such as employment. Untreated, adults with ADHD earn substantially less than their peers, accumulate larger unpaid debts, have poorer credit scores and save less for retirement, all of which lead to a downward spiral and even suicide. Increased criminality has been noted in some studies of untreated ADHD.
Another dimension of the problem is co-morbid mental health issues. These include anxiety, bipolar disorder and addictions. Sometimes these conditions co-exist with ADHD or other times are confounded with it.
Adults with ADHD, despite these problems, often stop their meds. Many times, once they have come out of adolescence, they believe they don’t need them, wish to declare their independence, are unable to find a doctor who will treat ADHD, lack insurance, having trouble following through with treatment and other life tasks. Organizational skills may remain poor and a lot of them depend on parents, bosses and significant others. A range of medications and lifestyle measures are available to benefit these patients.
Filling out an online questionnaire and getting Adderall from a ghost internet doctor is decidedly a poor choice.
If you or someone you know fits this picture, find a physician knowledgeable in adult ADHD and get consistent medical follow-up. Health, wealth and life itself hang in the balance.
Victor S. Sierpina M.D., is the W.D. and Laura Nell Nicholson Professor of Integrative Medicine and professor of Family Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the John Sealy School of Medicine.
