We are all familiar with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) as it presents in childhood. These kids are fidgety, disruptive in their homes and classrooms and have trouble focusing on tasks. Jacked up on Pop Tarts and sugary drinks and too much screen time, the situation is worsened. Desperate parents and teachers reach out for help and often for psychostimulant drugs that paradoxically have a calming effect.

Guess what? ADHD doesn’t disappear in adulthood and has serious physical, mental health, social and financial impacts on those who suffer from this condition. According to a lecture I attended recently by Dr. Steven Pliszka, Professor and Chair of Psychiatry at UT Health San Antonio, up to 7 percent of adults have ADHD. It is most common in the 20s and 30s but is seen in people in later years, even in their 80s. Not all of these were diagnosed as children.

Victor S. Sierpina M.D., is the W.D. and Laura Nell Nicholson Professor of Integrative Medicine and professor of Family Medicine at the University of Texas Medical Branch and the John Sealy School of Medicine.

