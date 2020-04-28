Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy with periods of thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with periods of thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.