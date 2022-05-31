Competition is defined as a situation in which someone is trying to win something or be more successful than someone else. A biologist would define competition as a situation in which the various organisms living in the same area try to compete for a limited supply of food, water, space, etc. It seems by definition that competition is part of living things.
Competition is all around us. Society sets us up to compete with each other to measure our success. Dr. A.E. Schluger says that “competition in sports is part of the fabric of our culture. As football coach Vince Lombardi famously said, ‘winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.’” Unfortunately sports are all too often seen as the prime demonstration of intense competition. Children can be involved in sports activities of all levels and have successful and gratifying experiences and not have the pressures of intense win-loss events.
On healthychildren.org, Dr. Paul R. Stricker discusses the importance of choosing a sport activity that is appropriate for the child’s physical, mental and emotional level so that self-esteem is not knocked down by pressure or stormy win-loss results. All adolescents struggling to make their place in the world among their siblings or classmates may achieve a successful accomplishment with their mastery of a certain sport, musical instrument or artistic performance and their self-confidence may blossom. But if their identity becomes significantly associated with the sport or activity and they fail, their identity can also fail.
Stricker goes on to discuss parents who live through their child’s success and who put excessive stress on the child to continue to perform and have no tolerance for second place. He states forcefully that young performers have young psychological makeups and should not be treated like adult performers. Children should not be placed in a significant or intense win-loss situations until they are confident their worth is not based on the outcome of the activity.
Children participating in activities including sports should be given opportunities to succeed as well as chances to have a successful personal outcome from an unsuccessful event. Reality shows that performance success comes from learning from previous failures and from children bettering themselves no matter where they place. In reality, success comes from the participation in and practicing to obtain a personal best because it is pleasing not just to please someone else.
The psychological bruises children get from being placed in the wrong activity or being pushed too hard for their own unique abilities can have long term negative effects. The “99 pound weakling” is bullied because he feels he is a weakling. In our culture, there is an association between bullied weaklings and their use of guns. Everyday should be approached as an opportunity to improve and to give the best effort no matter the results. This is a lifetime opportunity. Coaches, teachers and parents should model and teach that it is the effort instead of the winning. Achieving personal best is winning.
