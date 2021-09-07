CLEAR LAKE
Soulfreak, 822 Clear Lake Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
DICKINSON
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Monterey’s Little Mexico, 3327 Interstate 45 S. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Heartbreaker’s, 3200 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
M. I. Lewis Social Service Center, 215 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Burger King, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5202 FM 517 W., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 10.
888 Chinese Restaurant, 1812 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
FRIENDSWOOD
Building Blocks Academy, 4201 Friendswood Link Road — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Subway, 101 W. Parkwood Ave., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
GALVESTON
Shipley’s Donuts, 5401 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Burger King, 5815 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Step ‘N Go, 2427 53rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Starbucks, 102 22nd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Best Western Plus, 102 E. Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Shykatz Market on L, 1528 Ave. L — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Mod Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
O’Malley’s Stage Door Pub, 2022 Postoffice St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Jamaica Beach RV and Resort, 17200 San Luis Pass Road — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
KEMAH
Jackie’s Brickhouse, 1053 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 35.
Bao’s Café, 1940 W. League City Parkway, Suite 160 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 23.
Cupcake Cachet, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite J — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Christus Victor Children’s School, 2098 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Wong’s Asian Cuisine, 3612 W. Main St., Suite 400 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Taqueria “La Famosa,” 2800 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Legends Billiards, 201 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Little V Vietnamese and Chinese Cuisine, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 118 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Bay Area Christian School, 4800 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
NYC Gyro Korner, Tanger Outlets, 5885 Interstate 45 S., Suite 353 — Change of ownership inspection. No demerits.
Domino’s Pizza, 3028 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Family Dollar, 625 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
