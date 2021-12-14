DICKINSON
Hughes Elementary School, 11901 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Hartz Chicken Buffet, 311 FM 517 W. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson High School, 3800 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
FRIENDSWOOD
528 Asian Bistro, 709 W. Parkwood Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kroger, meat/seafood department, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kroger, deli/bakery department, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Kroger & Kwik Stop, 3135 FM 528 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Brookside Intermediate School, 3535 FM 528 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Destination Nutrition, 907 S. Friendswood Drive, Unit 109 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kid City No. 3, 1601 W. Parkwood Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
GALVESTON
The Colonel Paddlewheel, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Home Cut Donuts, 6807 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Panda Express, 6027 Stewart Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Subway, 4908 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches, 6302-A Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Baymont Inn & Suites, 2826 63rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Woody’s, 11149 FM 3005 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Starbucks, 2808 61st St., Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
The Elk’s Lodge, 1518 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
H&R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Galveston College, 4015 Ave. Q — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Sonic Drive-In, 5127 Broadway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Sonic Drive-In, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Kroger, grocery/produce department, 5730 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Schlotzsky’s Café Xpress, 2705 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 24.
Kid’s Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Mario’s Pizza, 13708 Termini San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
HITCHCOCK
The Bestaco, 7111 Renaud St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
JAMAICA BEACH
Circle K, 16710 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
LA MARQUE
Texas Style Barbeque, 3505 Texas Ave. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs High School, 501 Palomino Lane — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Aiya Sushi, 2860 Interstate 45 S., Suite A — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 7.
McDonald’s, 2550 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Pizza Hut, 6640 South Shore Blvd. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Pizza Hut, 651 Egret Bay Blvd., Suite G — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Kids Learning Academy, 3007 Invincible Circle — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Magnolia Creek Golf Club, 1501 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2525 League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Double Dave’s Pizza, 2500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite A — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Café Petra, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Dawn Donuts, 828 W. Main St. — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 11.
SAN LEON
Alebrijes Taqueria Grill y Mas, 620 14th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
TEXAS CITY
Chick-Fil-A, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Taco Bell, 3531 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
The Jungle Bar, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1140 — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Sonic Drive-In, 3221 Palmer Highway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Oasis @ FM 519 — 2811 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Little Caesars, 917 20th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KS No. 38 at Shell Gas Station, 3551 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Express Mart, 802 25th Ave. N. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Pizza Hut, 2305 Palmer Highway — Change of ownership inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Stuttgarden Tavern Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346 — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.