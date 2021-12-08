It’s hard to stay current with COVID-19 vaccine recommendations because of new clinical trial data and the appearance of omicron. The good news is the changes better protect us all.
The Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA vaccine and is now recommended for everyone 5 years old and older. It’s a two-dose series with the second dose three weeks after the first. The dose for children 5 through 11 years-old is a third of that given to older ages.
Moderna, the other mRNA vaccine, is approved for adults 18 and older. The second dose is given four weeks after the first. A person shouldn’t worry if they can’t receive their second dose of an mRNA vaccine exactly on time. Studies indicate being a little late for the second doesn’t negatively affect the immune response.
Current studies indicate the Moderna vaccine is marginally better than the Pfizer vaccine at preventing symptomatic infection and serious infections months after initial vaccination. It may be because the dose of the Moderna vaccine is much higher. It does come at a cost though, as there tend to be more aches, pains and fatigue following a Moderna jab.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral-vectored vaccine and is marketed as a one-dose shot recommended for adults ages 18 and older. Although it’s not quite as effective as the mRNA vaccines, it’s still quite good at preventing symptomatic and serious infections.
Boosting is now recommended for all adults 18 and older. The recommendation is those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be boosted 2 months after their initial dose. Those who received mRNA vaccines should be boosted 6 months after their second dose. A full dose of Pfizer is used as a booster while the Moderna booster is a half the original dose.
The recommendation is a person be boosted with the same vaccine received initially, but any COVID-19 vaccine is fine. Studies show it’s safe to boost with a different vaccine if needed.
Interestingly, those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had the largest antibody response when boosted with a mRNA vaccine. One study of those who received Johnson & Johnson initially found that when boosted with Johnson & Johnson, they had a fourfold increase in their antibody levels.
Those boosted with the Pfizer vaccine, however, had a 35-fold increase while those boosted with Moderna had a whopping 76-fold increase. In all fairness, the dose of Moderna used in the study was a full dose and not the booster dose.
There’s no apparent benefit to following an mRNA with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The jury is still out when it comes to boosting one mRNA with the other brand. The initial study is being repeated because the full dose of Moderna was used as the booster.
It’s important everyone get vaccinated and boosted. Some may wish to be boosted with a different vaccine, but in the end, it’s just important to get whichever is available.
