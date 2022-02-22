Wouldn’t it be great if, when you developed symptoms of COVID-19, you could take a pill to prevent the virus from making you gravely ill? That’s the promise of new drugs developed by Pfizer, Merck and others. These drugs prevent the virus from reproducing in your cells, providing protection so you don’t get too sick.
When the SARS-CoV-2 virus infects cells, it inserts its RNA genome into the cell to trick the cell into making more of the virus. First, the cell makes two large precursor proteins called polyproteins. These precursor proteins are then processed by a viral enzyme, the 3CL protease, which cuts them into pieces to build the virus.
The new drug called PAXLOVID is a combination of a new drug and an older drug used to treat HIV called ritonavir. PAXLOVID stops the action of the viral 3CL protease, preventing the virus from reproducing. The origins of this drug go back to the SARS-CoV outbreak that also arose in China and threatened to spread around the world. Between November 2002 and July 2003, more than 8,000 people became ill and 774 people died. The virus seemed to disappear by late July 2003, when no new cases were reported. The drug was no longer needed and was put on the shelf.
Fortunately, the 3CL protease of SARS-CoV-2 works similarly to that of the 2002 SARS-CoV protease. So, scientists at Pfizer dusted off the drug and tested a few different versions in cells. They were elated when they discovered that one version of the new drug was able to kill SARS-CoV-2, and it was up to 90 percent effective.
SARS-CoV-2 uses RNA as its genetic material. A drug that Merck developed, molnupiravir, has a structure similar to the building blocks used to make the virus’ RNA. The drug works by incorporating itself into the viral RNA as it’s being copied. This results in copies of the viral RNA genome accumulating many mutations that are lethal to the virus.
Early treatment with molnupiravir reduced hospitalizations or death in at-risk, unvaccinated adults with COVID-19. An early report showed the drug cut the risk of hospitalization and death to 50 percent in patients who had mild- to moderate disease, but a final analysis of the trial reported in November showed a reduction in that benefit to 30 percent. Molnupiravir still got approval from a panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration.
The other drug available, remdesivir, blocks SARS-CoV 2 by inhibiting the enzyme the virus uses to copy its genome. Remdesivir was granted emergency-use authorization by the FDA in May 2020. Trials of remdesivir have had mixed results but despite this, it was given full authorization in October 2020. Thus far, remdesivir has only shortened hospital stays.
It’s possible that doctors could combine two or more of these treatments for even better results. When taken early, all of these treatments can help save lives. These are exciting developments which, in addition to the very effective vaccines, can be used to control this deadly disease, save lives and perhaps return the world to a more normal life.
