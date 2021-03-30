BACLIFF
Leo’s Snacks, mobile unit, 3935 Rosedale Lane — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Yummy International Market, 1106 Grand Ave. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 16.
DICKINSON
Penny’s Beer Garden, 1001 FM 646 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 1, 4316 Washington — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 2, 2523 44th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Bay Area Recovery Center No. 4, 3111 Yupon — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens, Aquarium Food Court, 1 Hope Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Saltgrass Steakhouse, 1502 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Marina Bar & Grill, 715 N. Holiday Drive — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Ferry Mobile, 502 Ferry Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Specs Wine & Spirits & Finer Foods, 2711 61st St., Suite 110 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Primos Café, 6701 Stewart Road, Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
H&R Food Market No. 2, 1428 35th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Walgreens, 308 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
CVS Pharmacy, 2326 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Koala Kare Day Care Center, 602 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Texas Pit Stop BBQ, 6612 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc., grille/restaurant, 19418 San Luis Pass Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Davidson Ballroom, 2325 Ship’s Mechanic Row — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Galveston Comfort Suites, 3606 89th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 18.
Kids Palace Learning Center, 4619 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
China Sea, 4402 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Limon Paradise, 4112 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
HITCHCOCK
Mi Molcasalsa Taco Shop, 8735-A state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
KEMAH
Szechuan Garden, 1127 FM 2094 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
LA MARQUE
Benito’s Restaurant, 1309 First St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Walmart, bakery/deli department, 6410 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Cajun Joe’s, 112 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Start Smart No. 1, 525 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
LEAGUE CITY
Dairy Queen, 831 W. Main St. — Complaint inspection. No demerits.
Denny’s, 2940 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Esteban’s, 402 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Royalty Meat Co., 951 FM 646 E. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 2502 Interstate 45 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 15.
Village Pizza & Seafood, 2314 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Calder Road Elementary School, 6511 Calder Road — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Mod Pizza, 2875 E. League City Parkway, Suite 100 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
SANTA FE
Dollar General, 6700 FM 646 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
McDonald’s, 12400 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
TEXAS CITY
Good Dough Kolache Bakery, 611 6th St. — Opening new permit inspection. No demerits.
Chick-Fil-A, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Buzzy Bee, 2102 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Little Chief Mini Market, 2311 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Odyssey Academy, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 130 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Shipley’s Donuts, 2319 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Just 4 Kids, 2818 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Nopalera Enterprises, 1736 Texas Ave. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Dollar General, 8002 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
