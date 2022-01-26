In January, many individuals started a new workout routine or exercise regimen. One question I often hear is the use and importance of protein powder supplementation with their workout.
Protein powder is made from the breakdown of plant and animal proteins to its base components. The fiber, carbohydrates, fats and minerals are often removed and supplemented with herbs and sweeteners for taste (Sorry, there’s no naturally occurring cookies-and-cream protein.)
There are numerous types of protein powder, but the most commonly used is whey protein. A typical scoop of whey protein powder contains 15 to 30 grams of protein. Whey protein is typically considered one of the best types of protein as it contains the nine essential amino acids we need in our diet. Many athletes will use protein powder to help build or repair their muscles after a workout. Studies have shown that use of protein powder can help improve performance and decrease the time it takes to recover from a workout.
The daily recommended amount of protein per day for an adult is 0.8 grams per kilogram of weight. This equates to 55 grams of protein for a 150-pound individual or 70 grams of protein for someone who weighs 200 pounds. The average American usually consumes 65 to 80 grams of protein a day. Natural sources of protein come from meat, poultry, fish, eggs and beans. One egg or a piece of chicken or fish the size of a deck of cards contains 30 grams of protein. Understanding how much protein is in our foods can help us determine if we’re getting enough of our daily recommended allowance.
When it comes to the amount of protein we get in our diet, supplementation isn’t usually required. If you’re performing strenuous exercise or working on building muscle, then supplementation up to 1.5 times your recommended daily allowance is appropriate. It’s always preferred to get any additional nutrition from foods, but protein shakes can allow for quick and easy absorption. This can be a double-edged sword for some because of how easy it is to drink those calories. Supplementation with additional protein can help individuals to gain weight. For individuals working on weight loss, adjusting their calories to come primarily from protein can be beneficial.
My recommendation is to get your protein from food and add protein powders only if needed. Remember, because protein powders are listed as a dietary supplement, they aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. In order to guarantee the best quality, I recommend looking for products that have been third-party tested for purity or have “NSF Certified” labeling to verify the contents match the labeling.
One review of almost 50 different studies found that almost all major protein powders have some contamination with heavy metals. In general, protein powders are safe to use, but it’s cheaper, safer and more efficient to use natural sources of protein to supplement your diet and exercise routine.
