DICKINSON
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 8
Dickinson First United Methodist Church, 200 FM 517 W. — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
GALVESTON
Schlitterbahn Galveston Island, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular Inspection/Blastenhoff Grill. Demerit Score: 1
Schlitterbahn Galveston Island, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular Inspection/Surfside Grill. Demerit Score: 2
Schlitterbahn Galveston Island, 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular Inspection/Banzai. Demerit Score: 1
Schlitterbahn Galveston Island 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular Inspection/Blast Dip N Dot. No demerits.
Schlitterbahn Galveston Island 2109 Lockheed Road — Regular Inspection/Warehouse. Demerit Score: 5
Seawall Groceries, 8910 Seawall Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 5
Randall’s Food Store No 1031, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Retail bakery. Demerit Score: 4
Randall’s Food Store No 1031, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Retail hot deli. Demerit Score: 4
Randall’s Food Store No 1031, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Retail meat market. Demerit Score: 1
Randall’s Food Store No 1031, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Starbucks. Demerit Score: 2
Randall’s Food Store No 1031, 2931 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Retail grocery store. Demerit Score: 3
53rd Mini Mart, 1217 53rd St. — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 8
Peking Buffet, 6125 Central City Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 45
HITCHCOCK
Ayman Food Store, 8813 state Highway 6 — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 11
KEMAH
Kemah Palms Recovery, 1013 Delesandri Lane — Regular Inspection/Recovery center. No demerits.
Lukas Barbecue Steakhouse, 1415 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 2
LA MARQUE
Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken and Seafood, 2605 Main St. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 8
Kelley’s Country Cookin’, 4604 Gulf Freeway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 13
Shipley Do-Nut, 2600 FM 1764, No. 100 — Regular Inspection/Doughnut shop. Demerit Score: 8
Jack in the Box, 2605 Main St., Suite 100 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
Jack in the Box No. 671, 4308 Texas Ave. — Regular Inspection/Fast-food restaurant. Demerit Score: 10
La Marque Buzzy Bee, 2605 Main St. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
Little Caesars, 6408 Interstate 45, Suite H — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 18
Wingstop No. 499, 6402 Interstate 45, Suite G — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 4
Murphy USA, 6500 Interstate 45 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 1
Walmart Supercenter No. 529, 6410 Interstate 45 — Regular Inspection/Bakery and deli. Demerit Score: 3
Shipley Do-Nuts, 1507 League City Parkway, Suite 400 — Regular Inspection/Bakery. Demerit Score: 6
Children’s Lighthouse, 4496 League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. No demerits.
The Crossings, 255 N. Egret Bay Blvd.— Regular Inspection/Senior housing community. Demerit Score: 8
Primrose School of League City at South Shore, 3025 South Shore Blvd. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular Inspection/Daycare. No demerits.
Black Bear Diner, 2481 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Subway No. 46277, 1600 W. League City Parkway, Suite J — Regular Inspection/Sandwich shop. Demerit Score: 5
Ava’s Bistro, 3202 Marina Bay Drive, Suite L — Change of Ownership Inspection. No demerits.
Cafe Petra, 2800 Marina Bay Drive, Suite I — Regular Inspection/Cafe. Demerit Score: 12
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, No. 220 — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 6
Rising Star Learning Center, 3516 W. Main St. — Regular Inspection/Daycare. No demerits.
Jason’s Deli, 2755 Gulf Freeway S. — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 1
Kiddie Academy, 2010 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Kiddie Academy Expansion, 2020 E. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 2
Kids R Kids No. 29, 170 W. Bay Area Blvd. — Regular Inspection/Childcare center. No demerits.
El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1940 W. League City Parkway — Regular Inspection/Restaurant. Demerit Score: 7
TEXAS CITY
Dollar General No. 12332, 8002 FM 1765 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 3
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave. — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 7
The Vibe Nutrition, 2504 25th Ave. N., Suite 10 — Regular Inspection/Smoothie shop. Demerit Score: 3
Klm Food Mart, 8030 FM 1765, Suite B104 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 14
Crystal Suites, 201 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 10
Buzzy Bee, 2102 Ninth Ave. N. — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 18
Step By Step Learning Academy, 714 14th St. N. — Regular Inspection/Daycare. Demerit Score: 10
Best Western Mainland Inn & Suites, 10620 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Regular Inspection. Demerit Score: 26
New Shop N Drive, 2717 25th Ave. N. — Regular Inspection/Convenience store and deli. Demerit Score: 9
Speed Fuel, 1131 Ninth St. N. — Regular Inspection/Grocery store. Demerit Score: 8
Oasis 519, 2811 state Highway 146 — Regular Inspection/Convenience store. Demerit Score: 13
Growing Tree Learning Center — 2401 N. Logan St., Suite A — Regular Inspection/Childcare center. Demerit Score: 4
Funtastic Friends Academy, 825 N. Logan St. — Regular Inspection/Childcare center. No demerits.
