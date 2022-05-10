Studies of the effect of the pandemic on the mental health of children and adolescents have found unusually high rates of anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, suicidal behavior, stress-related disorders, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other mental health disorders. Dr. M. Mahbub Hossain of Texas A&M University said “in many places, school and community mental health resources and services became unavailable or inaccessible, making it difficult for children and adolescents to receive timely mental health care.”
Environmental factors, such as the pandemic, don’t cause mental disorders but they do play a part in developing mental disorders. The causes of mental disorders are very complex but recognizing that the pandemic has affected all of us is an important first step. Sometimes, it’s hard to tell whether day-to-day stress is getting the best of us or when something more serious is going on.
Parents or others caring for children and adolescents need to be aware of the documented increase concerning mental health issues. Mental health concerns aren’t any more shameful than physical health concerns. All are illnesses not desirable to have but not shameful. In a discussion in healthychildren.org, Drs. J.D. Shahidullah and R.A. Baum give a list of what to look for if there are concerns about the child’s mental health.
They suggest that a conversation might be started by saying, “I care about you and want to make sure I understand how you are feeling.” All children experience difficult thoughts, feelings and emotions. When issues occur more than usual and begin to get in the way of regular functioning, it could be a signal of something more serious.
Some signs to notice that may signal a need for more professional help are as follows:
• Feeling “wound up” most of the time;
• Worrying about things for no reason or having negative thoughts hard to control;
• Feeling panicky with headaches, stomach pains, rapid breathing, fast heartbeats or diarrhea;
• Avoiding activities because of fear or anxiety;
• Changes in sleep habits or eating habits;
• Being quick to give up on challenging tasks;
• Struggling with schoolwork;
• Spending more time alone;
• Feeling sad or irritable;
• Feeling guilty about things; and
• Talking about death or suicide.
Just by noticing the above signs and asking shows concern and caring. Getting professional help also shows how they’re loved and supported. Your child’s pediatrician or health care provider will have information that can help during these difficult times. Some of the community resources also available are the Family Service Center of Galveston County, who you can reach at 409-762-8636, and the Teen Health Center Inc. at 409-761-5350.
Mental illness, like all illnesses, needs a correct diagnosis and treatment plan. Asking a child how they’re feeling and acting on serious signals can improve a life or even save a life.
