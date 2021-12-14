Have you ever wondered why most vaccinations are given in the upper arm?
The fact that it’s easy to get to and not embarrassing to expose is a small part of it, but there are important technical reasons. Injections into the deltoid muscle of the upper arm of teenagers and adults or the vastus lateralis muscle in the middle or upper thigh of children are ideal for many vaccines.
There are several types of vaccines, but all of them include all or part of the pathogen they’re designed to protect against. If vaccines contain a virus or bacterium, they’ve either been killed or weakened, so they can no longer make people sick.
Other vaccines just contain parts of the pathogens. Two of the available COVID-19 vaccines use mRNA to teach your own cells to make a piece of the SARS-CoV-2 virus called the spike protein. No matter if it’s a whole virus or just a piece of it, your body recognizes the virus material as foreign, which activates your immune system to protect you.
This is why you may feel sick after a vaccine. Your immune system is working hard, and that’s how you know the vaccine is effective.
I remember as a child, I received some vaccinations in a different location: the buttocks. The buttocks contain fat in addition to muscle. Putting vaccines containing foreign substances like parts of viruses or bacteria into fat slows their entry into the blood stream, delaying the immune response. The poor drainage channels in fat also can result in more adverse effects. In addition, if the vaccine components stay in fat too long, enzymes could destroy them.
Fatty areas of the body don’t have the appropriate cells required to start the immune response in the best way. These special cells “eat” foreign substances in a process called phagocytosis. The foreign substances are processed by these cells, and they put the substances on their surfaces in a process called antigen presentation and then show them to other immune cells called T and B cells to get the immune response going. It works sort of like a wanted poster for cells.
The muscles of the thigh and upper arm are optimal because of the abundant blood supply that muscles have. Even the length and gauge of the needle are important. Larger people require longer needles, and thicker needles disperse the vaccine better into the muscle, reducing the risk of reactions like redness and swelling. Serious reactions to intramuscular vaccine injections are rare. In one study, only 0.4 percent of participants had a local adverse effect.
There are vaccines that are injected into other parts of the body for various reasons. For example, the rotavirus vaccine is given orally and the MMR or measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is injected subcutaneously, just beneath the skin.
Well, I gladly traded a sore upper arm for a few days after getting my COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the peace of mind knowing I would be protected. Go get your shots if you haven’t already.
