BACLIFF
Noah’s Ark Bar & Grill, 4438 Boulevard St. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Bayview Duck, 3131 state Highway 146 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
CLEAR LAKE SHORES
Opus Ocean Grille, 1500 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 124 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
CRYSTAL BEACH
Gs Molcajete, 1698 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
Ocean Grille, 2275 state Highway 87 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
DICKINSON
Antojitas Estilo Queretaro, mobile unit, 3421 Ave. B — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Target, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, deli/bakery, 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Target, grocery department, 3100 Interstate 45 S. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Dickinson Shell, 4200 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Dickinson Shell, 4200 state Highway 3 — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Lighthouse Seafood, 2120 FM 517 E. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Super Brownies, 102 FM 646 W. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Best Handi Stop No. 38, 5651 FM 646 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Dickinson Ninth Grade Center, 3850 Baker Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Walgreens, 4016 state Highway 3 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
FRIENDSWOOD
Kroger, deli/bakery departments, 151 N. Friendswood Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1765 S. Friendswood Drive, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
GALVESTON
Porch Café, 1625 E. Beach Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Homewood Suites, 110 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Galveston Artillery Club, 3102 Ave. O — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Texadelphia Bar & Grill, 1228 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
El Sazon Katracho, 1302 39th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Christus Our Daily Bread, 2420 Ave. G — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Black Pearl Bar & Grill, 327 23rd St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
Nick’s Kitchen and Beach Bar, 3802 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 16.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2904 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Brews Brothers, 2404 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 17.
Eatcetera, 408 25th St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Yaga’s Café, 2314 strand St., Suite 1 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Patrick’s, 2411-B Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tortuga Coastal Cantina, 6010 Seawall Blvd. — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2801 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
The Waffle House, 2825 1/2 61st St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Westend Marina, 21706 Burnet Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 22.
Whataburger, 528 University Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Coastal Grill Sports Bar, 1827 Strand St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
The Original Mexican Café, 1401 Market St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Heard’s Lane Food Store, 7201 Ave. P1/2 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Premiere Cinema, 8902 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
KEMAH
The Art of Coffee, 609 Bradford, Suite 105 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Outriggers Fish Taco Co., 1012 Sue Drive — Follow-up inspection. No demerits.
Landry’s Seafood House, 1 Waterfront — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
LEAGUE CITY
Ivett’s Italian Grill, 2500-X Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2660 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Subway, 2640 E. League City Parkway, Suite 126 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 11.
Center Court Pizza & Brew, 3202 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kids R Kids No. 22, 450 Constellation Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Chinese Wok, 109 Magnolia St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Kolache Bakery, 908 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Joramoo Enterprises, 1819 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Primrose School of League City at Victory Lakes, 2632 W. Walker Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Taco Bell, 2103 E. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Tuscany Bistro, 2951 Marina Bay Drive, Suite 220 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Burger House, 395 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 13.
League City 49ers, 1251 Walker St. — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Kiddie Academy, 1820 Butler Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Mod Pizza, 2945 Interstate 45 S., Suite F — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Hartz Chicken, 1740 W. Main St. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
Kids R Kids No. 60, 1092 W. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Citgo Shop In, 3399 E. League City Parkway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
SANTA FE
D. Kubacak Elementary School, 4131 Warpath — Regular inspection. No demerits.
R. J. Wollam Elementary School, 3400 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Barnett Elementary School, 11818 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Santa Fe Junior High School, 4132 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
Elizabeth Yaws Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 6.
Santa Fe High School, 16000 state Highway 6 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
TEXAS CITY
HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital, cafeteria, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Bake Me A Dream, 1619 6th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Wonderland, 534 14th St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 2.
First Christian Church, 2400 21st St. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
