We all know the pleasure of getting a great night of sleep and how refreshing that feels in the morning. As I have aged, getting good sleep has become more difficult. I have tried relaxation techniques, meditation and some pharmaceutical sleep aids to return to that full night’s sleep. Recently, a large study in Great Britain has examined how humans sleep. The researchers classified sleep patterns into five different clusters and 16 different types of sleep. It is so much more complex than most of us ever imagined — no wonder I am having trouble sleeping.

Scientists analyzed sleep data from 100,000 people in the United Kingdom measuring movements from wristband devices to monitor their sleep. They collected information about individual sleep patterns, times, duration of wakefulness and arm movements that occurred during the sleep period. Those of you with a Fitbit or similar device know what we mean. Each participant was followed for multiple nights to produce the large dataset examined in the study. What emerged was a comprehensive look at the diversity of the patterns of what we call “sleep.” One word, sleep, is hardly sufficient to describe our nightly ritual.

